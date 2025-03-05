Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TS Inter exam 2025: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year exams will take place on March 5, 6

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

TS Inter Exam 2025 begins Today: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) conducted the first TS Inter Exam 2025 today, March 5, 2025, for the first year. The board will commence the 2nd-year TS Inter examination from tomorrow, March 6, 2025.
 
The TS Inter 1st year examination will conclude on March 24, 2025. The TS Inter 2nd year examination that will start tomorrow will end on March 25, 2025. The examination will take place between 9 a.m. and 12 noon.
 
The Part II examination will commence with both the Class 11 and Class 12 examinations. First-year students will take the second language paper, Paper 1, while second-year students will take the second language paper, Paper II. 
 
 
The last paper for the TSBIE 1st year examination will be Modern Language Paper I Geography Paper I, and for the 2nd year will be Modern Language Paper II Geography Paper II.
 
The board has already conducted the English practical examination for general and vocational courses for the first year on January 31 2025, and February 1, 2025, for the second year. 

TS Inter Exam 2025: Last year pass percentage

A total of 9,81,000 students appeared for the TS Inter exams last year. The pass percentage for first-year students was 60.01%, while for second-year students, the pass percentage was 64.19%. The first-year pass percentage was higher than in 2023, when the percentage was 61.68 per cent. However, the second-year pass percentage was slightly lower, i.e., 63.49 per cent. 

TS Inter Exam Time Table 2025 1st year and 2nd year

 
Date & Day TS Inter 1st Year TS Inter 2nd Year
5-Mar-2025 (Wed) 2nd Language Paper-I  
6-Mar-2025 (Thu)   2nd Language Paper-II
7-Mar-2025 (Fri) English Paper-I  
10-Mar-2025 (Mon)   English Paper-II
11-Mar-2025 (Tue) Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II, Political Science Paper-II
12-Mar-2025 (Wed)   Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History Paper-II
13-Mar-2025 (Thu) Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I  
15-Mar-2025 (Sat)   Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History Paper-II
17-Mar-2025 (Mon) Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I Physics Paper-II, Economics Paper-II
18-Mar-2025 (Tue)   Physics Paper-II, Economics Paper-II
19-Mar-2025 (Wed) Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II
20-Mar-2025 (Thu)   Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II
21-Mar-2025 (Fri) Public Administration Paper-I, Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (Bi.P.C students)  
22-Mar-2025 (Sat)   Public Administration Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (Bi.P.C students)
24-Mar-2025 (Mon) Modern Language Paper-I, Geography Paper-I Modern Language Paper-II, Geography Paper-II
25-Mar-2025 (Tue)   Modern Language Paper-II, Geography Paper-II

How to check and download the TS Inter Exam 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the TS Inter Exam 2025:
  • Firstly, visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 link for the 1st year and 2nd year.
  • Enter your credentials on the new page.
  • Click on submit, and your admit card will appear on your screen.
  • You can check and download the admit card.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
 

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

