Home / India News / New Indian dress code to replace colonial convocation attire in med schools

New Indian dress code to replace colonial convocation attire in med schools

The government stated that the use of black robes and caps, a colonial legacy from the British, in convocations needs to be changed

Convocation

Photo: Freepik

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an attempt to eliminate another remnant of the British colonial era, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has decided to replace the traditional black robes and caps with Indian attire as the customary dress code for medical school convocations.

This change, set to take effect from the next academic session, is aimed at embracing India’s cultural heritage in academic ceremonies.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a directive to all central medical institutions and teaching hospitals to develop a state-specific Indian dress code for their convocation ceremonies. 

The letter, titled ‘Identification of Dress Code for Central Government Medical Teaching Institutes’, refers to the Panch Pran (five resolutions) outlined by the Prime Minister. 

“In this regard, it is observed that currently as a matter of practice black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various institutes of the ministry. This attire originated in the middle ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies. The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed.”

“It has now been decided by the Ministry that the various Institutes of the Ministry including AIIMS, other central institutes like PGIMER, Chandigarh, and JIPMER, Puducherry, among others, engaged in imparting medical education, will design appropriate India dress code for the convocation ceremony of their Institute based on local traditions of the state in which the Institute is located,” the letter mentioned.

The ministry added that the proposal to this effect should be submitted to the respective Divisions for consideration and approval of the Secretary (Health).

Topics : AIIMS Dress code BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

