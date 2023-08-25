Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

India and Greece to boost defence cooperation, finish migration pact

Both countries to double $2 billion bilateral trade by 2030

India Greece

Photo: Shutterstock

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one-day visit to Greece, both countries decided to forge a stronger defence partnership and to expedite work on a migration and mobility pact.

"In the areas of defence and security, India and Greece have agreed to strengthen defence industrial cooperation, in addition to military ties. We have decided that there should be an institutional India-Greece dialogue framework at the level of National Security Advisors (NSAs)," Modi stated.

The two countries have resolved to elevate their ties to a strategic partnership level. "Today, India and Greece are cooperating on geopolitical and regional issues," Modi said at a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens.

Marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years, the discussions covered various dimensions of the bilateral partnership, including trade and investment, defence, technology, infrastructure, digital payments, shipping, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, migration, and mobility, among other areas, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The leaders also discussed regional and multilateral topics, such as the EU, Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean.

Both countries recently conducted one of their largest ever naval joint exercises in Greece. Furthermore, the Greek air force chief visited India in June 2023 and met the military leadership there.

The Prime Minister also announced that both sides have decided to formalise a migration and mobility partnership agreement soon, aiming to facilitate skilled migration between the two nations.

Also Read

PM Modi lands in Greece for first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

300 Pakistanis dead as boat capsizes in Greece: Here's what happened

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

India's foreign exchange reserve falls to near 2-month low of $595 billion

Weekly G-Sec auction: Cut off yield on 5 year bond higher than 10 year

RBI guv Shaktikanta Das asks NBFCs to reduce reliance on bank borrowing

Investment in road, highways key to sustaining economic growth: Report

Free trade based growth, climate action key priorities for India: Kant


"As leaders of two ancient seafaring nations with a long-standing maritime outlook, they shared their vision of a free, open and rules-based Mediterranean Sea and Indo-Pacific, in accordance with the law of the sea, particularly the provisions of the UNCLOS, and with full respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation, to benefit international peace, stability, and security," the statement read.

The Ukraine issue also found its way into the discussions. "India and Greece support dialogue and diplomacy on the issue of Ukraine," Modi added.

During a joint India-Greece Business roundtable, both sides saw participation from leading Indian and Greek CEOs from various sectors, including shipping, infrastructure, and energy.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister highlighted India's progress in areas like renewables, startups, pharmaceuticals, IT, digital payments, and infrastructure, and the various initiatives undertaken to foster business. He acknowledged the role played by industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and Greece.

Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, Greece's second-highest civilian honour, by the country's President, Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou. He also paid tributes at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Athens.

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Greece

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon