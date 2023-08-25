India and Greece to boost defence cooperation, finish migration pact

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one-day visit to Greece, both countries decided to forge a stronger defence partnership and to expedite work on a migration and mobility pact.

"In the areas of defence and security, India and Greece have agreed to strengthen defence industrial cooperation, in addition to military ties. We have decided that there should be an institutional India-Greece dialogue framework at the level of National Security Advisors (NSAs)," Modi stated.

The two countries have resolved to elevate their ties to a strategic partnership level. "Today, India and Greece are cooperating on geopolitical and regional issues," Modi said at a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens.

Marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years, the discussions covered various dimensions of the bilateral partnership, including trade and investment, defence, technology, infrastructure, digital payments, shipping, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, migration, and mobility, among other areas, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The leaders also discussed regional and multilateral topics, such as the EU, Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean.

Both countries recently conducted one of their largest ever naval joint exercises in Greece. Furthermore, the Greek air force chief visited India in June 2023 and met the military leadership there.

The Prime Minister also announced that both sides have decided to formalise a migration and mobility partnership agreement soon, aiming to facilitate skilled migration between the two nations.

"As leaders of two ancient seafaring nations with a long-standing maritime outlook, they shared their vision of a free, open and rules-based Mediterranean Sea and Indo-Pacific, in accordance with the law of the sea, particularly the provisions of the UNCLOS, and with full respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation, to benefit international peace, stability, and security," the statement read.

The Ukraine issue also found its way into the discussions. "India and Greece support dialogue and diplomacy on the issue of Ukraine," Modi added.

During a joint India-Greece Business roundtable, both sides saw participation from leading Indian and Greek CEOs from various sectors, including shipping, infrastructure, and energy.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister highlighted India's progress in areas like renewables, startups, pharmaceuticals, IT, digital payments, and infrastructure, and the various initiatives undertaken to foster business. He acknowledged the role played by industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and Greece.

Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, Greece's second-highest civilian honour, by the country's President, Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou. He also paid tributes at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Athens.