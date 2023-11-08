FY24 sovereign green bonds for investments by NRI added to FAR list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a fully accessible route (FAR) for investments by non-residents in sovereign green bonds to be issued during the current financial year. Earlier, sovereign green bonds issued during 2022-23 were included in the FAR list.

“It has now been decided to also designate all Sovereign Green Bonds issued by the Government in the fiscal year 2023-24 as ‘specified securities’ under the FAR,” the central bank said.

The government plans to borrow Rs 20,000 crore through green bonds in the current financial year.