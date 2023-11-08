Sensex (0.05%)
FY24 sovereign green bonds for investments by NRI added to FAR list

The government plans to borrow Rs. 20,000 crore through green bonds in the current financial year

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a fully accessible route (FAR) for investments by non-residents in sovereign green bonds to be issued during the current financial year. Earlier, sovereign green bonds issued during 2022-23 were included in the FAR list.

“It has now been decided to also designate all Sovereign Green Bonds issued by the Government in the fiscal year 2023-24 as ‘specified securities’ under the FAR,” the central bank said.
The government plans to borrow Rs 20,000 crore through green bonds in the current financial year.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Green bonds

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

