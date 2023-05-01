Manufacturing PMI at 4-month high in April on robust demand for new orders



“Several indices pointed to more favourable operating conditions across India's manufacturing industry in April. Factory orders and production rose at the strongest rates in 2023 so far, companies stepped up input purchasing owing to stock-replenishment efforts," said the survey by S&P Global. India's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing in April increased to a four-month high of 57.2 from 56.4 in March, driven by new orders and output, said a private survey on Monday.



The survey said the input cost inflation accelerated again, but the latest upturn was mild by historical standards and the output charges increased at a moderate rate that matched its long-run average A survey print above 50 by the global rating agency indicates expansion in manufacturing, and below marks contraction. March data pointed to a consecutive 22-month rise in manufacturing production.



Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that production growth improved in April, reflecting a robust and quicker expansion in new orders. Companies benefited from relatively mild price pressures, better international sales and improving supply-chain conditions. “Although manufacturers signalled higher operating costs in April—linked to fuel, metals, transportation and some other raw materials—the overall rate of inflation remained below its long-run average despite quickening since March,” it said.

Also Read Dec manufacturing PMI at 26-month high of 57.8 as production picks up India's services PMI rises for 20th consecutive month but lower than Feb India's services growth slowed in Jan amid fall in exports, new orders: PMI Services PMI recovers to 55.1 in Oct after hitting six-month low in Sept India services growth slows down in March after 12-year high in Feb India's April factory activity hits 4-month high of 57.2 on robust demand Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills India to witness less job churn in the next five years: WEF report Statsguru: Is migration good for the economy? Here's what data shows EFTA, India aim at building on existing work: Helene Budliger Artieda



More jobs were created, but the improvement was slight after a fractional reduction in March. “Despite the surge in purchasing activity, suppliers were able to deliver inputs in a timely manner during April. Vendor performance improved to the greatest extent in eight months, though only slightly overall,” the survey said. "It seems like Indian manufacturers have abundant opportunities to keep powering ahead. Besides seeing the strongest inflow of new work in 2023 so far, capacities were expanded through job creation, input buying was lifted and pre-production inventories rose at a record rate. At the same time, stocks of finished goods need replenishing as some orders were reportedly fulfilled from warehoused goods,” she said.



"Manufacturers are certainly upbeat towards growth prospects, with optimism improving from March's eight-month low on the back of contracts pending approval, rising client enquiries, marketing initiatives and evidence of demand resilience," De Lima said. In contrast to the trend for input stocks, holdings of finished products decreased in April and the pace of depletion was moderate, though the fastest in four months. Wherever a contraction was signaled, monitored firms mentioned that sales had been fulfilled from warehoused items.