Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt approves revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission with Rs 3,400 cr allocation

Govt approves revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission with Rs 3,400 cr allocation

The revised RGM has been approved for the 15th Finance Commission cycle, with increased funds for the financial years 2025 and 2026

Ongole cattle decline in India

Ongole cattle | Photo: WIkimedia

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government has approved the revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission with an additional Rs 1,000 crore, taking the total allocation to Rs 3,400 crore, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
 
This move aims to strengthen livestock development and increase farmers’ income through enhanced milk production.
 
Two new incentives have been added to the scheme. The first is a one-time assistance of 35 per cent of the capital cost for setting up Heifer Rearing Centres for 15,000 heifer cows across 30 housing facilities.
 
The second is a 3 per cent interest subsidy on loans taken by farmers to purchase high genetic merit (HGM) IVF heifers. The government believes this would help in the “systemic induction of high-yielding breeds.”
 
 
The revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) has been approved for the 15th Finance Commission cycle, with increased funds for the financial years 2025 and 2026. The scheme will continue supporting key activities such as semen station strengthening, artificial insemination, bull production, breed improvement through sex-sorted semen, farmer training, and cattle breeding farms.

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

India's achievements in milk products extraordinary: President Murmu

The deal was signed on Monday in the presence of Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah.

Chhattisgarh to increase daily milk collection six-fold over next 3 years

PremiumMilk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

Premiummilk factory amul mother dairy

Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

US flag, US, united states

USDA orders nationwide testing of milk supply for bird flu to halt virus

 
Significant growth in milk production
 
Over the past decade, India’s milk production has grown by 63.55 per cent, with per capita availability increasing from 307 grams per day in FY14 to 471 grams per day in FY24. Livestock productivity has also improved by 26.34 per cent in the same period.
 
The government emphasised the impact of RGM, saying, “The scheme is set to significantly boost milk production and productivity, ultimately increasing farmers’ incomes.” 
 
It also supports indigenous bovine breeds through scientific bull production and genomic chip development. The use of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) has expanded under RGM, further enhancing cattle productivity.
 
With 8.5 crore dairy farmers dependent on the sector, the revised RGM is expected to play a crucial role in improving rural livelihoods and strengthening India’s dairy industry.

More From This Section

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Need to prioritise core trade issues during FTA talks: Sunil Barthwal

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

Investment summit MoUs of Rs 2.25 trn in groundbreaking, implementation

UPI

Govt clears ₹1,500 cr scheme to boost low-value BHIM-UPI transactions

Fitch Ratings

Fitch keeps India's FY26 GDP forecast at 6.5%, ups FY27 projection to 6.3%

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Govt focusing on core issues in FTAs for early outcomes: Commerce secy

Topics : milk production Rashtriya Gokul Mission Indian economic growth BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon