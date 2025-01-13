Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 09:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's achievements in milk products extraordinary: President Murmu

India's achievements in milk products extraordinary: President Murmu

The quality of food products and those obtained from animals, including milk, will improve by paying attention to both the number and health of livestock, Murmu said

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

India's achievements in the field of milk and milk products are extraordinary, she added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday termed India's achievements in the field of milk products "extraordinary", saying livestock plays an important role in the rural economy of the country.

The president made the remarks after virtually inaugurating/launching cow induction, Giftmilk and market support for the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED) initiatives of the National Dairy Development Board from the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

India has a diverse range of livestock breeds, all of which have contributed to the rich agricultural heritage of the country, she said.

Stating that livestock plays an important role in the rural economy and rural household income, Murmu said, "To support and promote our livestock, several measures and policy efforts have been taken by the government for their breed development and genetic upgradation."  India's achievements in the field of milk and milk products are extraordinary, she added.

 

"The productivity of our Milch cattle has also seen extraordinary growth in the last 10 years," she said, according to an official statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

President to confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, MEA announces names

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Let's take nation on path of excellence: Prez Murmu's New Year message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary, during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (P

Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to Vajpayee, BJP holds nationwide events

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Adopt 'nation first' mindset to counter inimical forces, says V-P Dhankar

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Arif Mohammed Khan

President appoints new Guvs for Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur

"All these achievements reflect our commitment to excellence in animal husbandry. Still, a lot can be done regarding animal health," she said.

The quality of food products and those obtained from animals, including milk, will improve by paying attention to both the number and health of livestock, Murmu said.

"By making such efforts in all areas of the country, a significant contribution can be made to building a healthy India," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

direct tax rupees fund

LIVE: Net direct tax collection grows 16% to Rs 16.90 trn during April 1-January 12

Exams

NTA postpones UGC-NET exam scheduled for January 15 due to festivals

Dallewal

SC to hear plea for medical aid to farmers' leader Dallewal on Jan 15

In this image released by PMO on Jan. 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, J&K LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, in J&K. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Mega infra projects to make J&K one of India's most connected regions: PM

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

7 months after the BJP came to power, Odisha joins Ayushman Bharat scheme

Topics : President of India Dairy industry milk production Milk Products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon