Govt continues curbs on import of unregistered IT, electronic goods

The government continues imposing restrictions on importing unregistered information technology (IT) and electronics products, according to a commerce department notification dated May 20.

It means imports of new, second-hand, or refurbished IT and electronic goods will be restricted unless they are registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and comply with its labeling requirements. The import policy has been notified under ‘Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration Order), 2021.

“There is no change in import conditions. Only the rules which referred to 2012 have been replaced with 2021,” a senior government official told ‘Business Standard’ on Tuesday.

The official said that the notification indicates a continuation of government policy as these items were already under the restricted category. The order was implemented nearly 12 years ago by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

According to the notification, in case goods are imported without mandatory registration, they will have to be re-exported after reaching a port. “...else customs authorities shall deform the goods beyond use and dispose of the goods as scrap under intimation to the ministry of electronics and information technology,” according to the notification.

BIS certification is generally voluntary but the government may make it mandatory to protect human, and public interest or to prevent unfair trade practices. It also ensures that products imported into the country are also safe. For an importer, it also ensures there aren’t any procedural delays at the customs.