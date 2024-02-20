Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt cuts import duty on turkeys; exempts extra long staple cotton from tax

Similarly, import duty pertaining to meat and edible offal of turkeys, were also reduced from 30 per cent to 5 per cent effective Tuesday

exports, imports, trade

Further, in response to the concerns raised by the cotton industry, the Ministry has reduced the import duty to 'Nil' on 'Cotton, not carded or combed, with staple length exceeding 32mm.'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has fully exempted customs duty on import of extra long staple cotton, and has cut duties on specified varieties of imported blueberries, cranberries and frozen turkeys.
In a notification, the Finance Ministry has slashed import duty on certain items of blueberries and cranberries from 30 per cent to 10 per cent in some cases and 5 per cent in other cases.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Similarly, import duty pertaining to meat and edible offal of turkeys, were also reduced from 30 per cent to 5 per cent effective Tuesday.
According to officials, the duty rate changes on frozen turkey, specified cranberries and blueberries and their processed products is to implement the recommendation of the Department of Commerce following a mutually agreed solution between India and the US.
Nangia Andersen India Associate Director- Indirect Tax, Khushbu Trivedi, said, in pursuance of the bilateral agreement that took place in the recent G20 Leaders' Summit between India and USA intended at addressing the past disputes, the central government has reduced import duty on these items.
"Reduction of the duty on these niche items rarely produced in India would help the USA in penetrating the Indian market, and also in bringing the prices of these products down in India. This move shall also benefit other nations forming part of WTO," Trivedi said.
Further, in response to the concerns raised by the cotton industry, the Ministry has reduced the import duty to 'Nil' on 'Cotton, not carded or combed, with staple length exceeding 32mm.'

"This decision reflects a proactive approach by the government to address industry feedback and adapt import regulations accordingly, potentially benefiting stakeholders involved in the cotton sector," Trivedi added.

Also Read

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

After laptops, tablets, govt moots import licence for broadband gear

No plan to expand laptop, personal computer import curbs: India tells WTO

Centre may reduce import duty for Tesla in lieu of an EV factory in India

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

WTO meet: Govt to oppose continuation of moratorium on e-comm trade duties

Outward remittances under LRS rise 20% to $24.80 billion in 9MFY24

India cuts import duty to 5-10% on some fresh, processed food items

RBI becomes a net buyer of US dollar after four months in December

'Tax rich, spend on poor to uplift them' is our economics: Karnataka CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Turkey tax import India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon