India cuts import duty to 5-10% on some fresh, processed food items

The tariff cut is unlikely to hurt the domestic market since this is an exclusive market that caters to a limited segment that wants to buy international products

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

India has cut import duty to 5-10 per cent on some fresh and processed food items, a move that is set to help the United States (US) gain a greater market for products such as fresh, frozen, dried, and preserved cranberries and blueberries, as well as frozen turkey.

The duty cut came into effect from Tuesday, according to a finance ministry notification. Currently, these items attract an import duty of around 30-45 per cent.
While the tariff will be applicable to all countries, the decision was taken five months ago, as part of a larger trade dispute settlement between New Delhi and Washington at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Fresh, frozen, as well as dried cranberries and blueberries will attract 10 per cent import duty. The levy on preserved blueberries will now attract 10 per cent, while that of frozen turkey and preserved cranberries will have a 5 per cent tax.

The tariff cut is unlikely to hurt the domestic market since this is an exclusive market that caters to a limited segment that wants to buy international products.

The decision with respect to India agreeing to reduce import tax on some food items was first made by the United States Trade Representative (USTR), on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September, after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

The decision came as part of the seventh trade dispute between India and the US at the WTO over poultry imports from Washington. In June last year, both countries decided to square off and close six of seven outstanding disputes at the WTO. India, in 2015, had lost a long-standing dispute over poultry imports–mainly chicken legs–from the US.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

