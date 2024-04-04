Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 6,800 for 5th time since Feb

The windfall tax, which is revised fortnightly, remains at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel

Crude, Crude oil

On March 15, the government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,900 a metric ton from Rs 4,600 | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude for the fifth time since February to Rs 6,800 ($81.43) a metric tonne from Rs 4,900 with effect from April 4, the government said in a notification on Wednesday.
The windfall tax, which is revised fortnightly, remains at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On March 15, the government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,900 a metric ton from Rs 4,600.
India introduced the tax in July 2022 on crude oil producers, and on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, because private refiners wanted to sell fuel overseas to gain from robust refining margins instead of selling locally.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 6,300/tonne, halves for diesel

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude to Rs 5,000/tonne, on ATF to Rs 1.06 l/kL

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 1,300 from Rs 5,000 per tonne

PNGRB for open access ATF pipelines to cut fuel costs, boost competition

ATF price cut by 4.6%; commercial LPG rate hiked by Rs 21 per cylinder

How monetary transmission may hold key to policy stance, Das clarifies

NHAI executed capex for FY24 increases by 20% to Rs 2.07 trillion

Enhance biz environment, boost non-farm jobs via trade openness: World Bank

Merchandise exports may shrink despite expecting double-digit growth in Mar

Foreign exchange derivatives market in a fix before new RBI rules

Topics : indian government ATF price diesel price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon