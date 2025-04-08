Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt notifies Rs 22,919 crore electronics component manufacturing scheme

Govt notifies Rs 22,919 crore electronics component manufacturing scheme

The operational guidelines of the scheme will be finalised within the next couple of weeks after consultation with industry players, Vaishnaw said

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Electronics product exports, including mobile phones, grew 54 per cent year-on-year and have now become among the top exported products from India, he said. (Photo: PTI)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Tuesday notified the Rs 22,919 crore scheme to promote the domestic manufacturing of electronics components—display and camera modules, non-surface mount devices, multi-layer printed circuit boards, lithium-ion cells for digital applications, among others.
 
The scheme is likely to be operationalised within the next two to three weeks, after which the ministry of electronics and information technology will start accepting applications from companies willing to manufacture in India under the plan, Union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
The operational guidelines of the scheme will be finalised within the next couple of weeks after consultation with industry players, Vaishnaw said.
 
 
With the introduction of a scheme to promote electronics component manufacturing, the government hopes to complete the trifecta of semiconductor manufacturing, semiconductor component manufacturing, and finished products such as mobile phones, laptops, hardware, and other information technology products.
 
“Within a short timeframe, the diversity of the manufacturing ecosystem in the country has substantially increased. More than 400 production units, small and big, are there. Like all other industries and several other countries that went through this cycle, it starts with finished goods to begin with and then moves to assembly and then components. We are now at a phase where we are moving to components,” Vaishnaw said.

The production and export of electronics components, especially mobile phones, has seen exponential growth over the last decade, he said, adding that while electronics production had seen a compounded annual growth rate of 17 per cent, exports had grown at 20 per cent CAGR.
 
During the last financial year, smartphone exports from the country crossed Rs 2 trillion in value, of which roughly Rs 1.5 trillion was due to Apple’s flagship iPhone exports from the various manufacturing and assembly plants that the Cupertino-headquartered device maker has in India, Vaishnaw said.
 
Electronics product exports, including mobile phones, grew 54 per cent year-on-year and have now become among the top exported products from India, he said.
 
Under the new electronics component manufacturing scheme, the government will provide incentives to applicants based on their turnover, capital expenditure for manufacturing of target segment goods, or a combination of both structures, as per the official notification.
 
For turnover-based incentives, the government will consider net incremental sales (over the base year) of target segment goods manufactured in the country, while for capital expenditure incentives, meeting the investment threshold and commencement of commercial production shall be mandatory criteria.
 
The scheme will run for six years with a provision of a gestation period of one year on an optional basis, the notification said. Both greenfield and brownfield applications will be accepted under the scheme, with applicants needing to apply separately for each product segment, the gazette notification said.
 
A governing council chaired by the IT ministry secretary shall have representation from other government departments such as the department of expenditure, the department of economic affairs, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, the department of telecommunications, and the ministry of heavy industries.
 
The governing council will review the reports submitted by the project management agency and make recommendations for approval of the applications, the notification said.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

