close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt plans panel to help resolve state-owned firms' land disputes

Land is a state subject in India, with both the Parliament and state assemblies able to write laws around certain land rights

Reuters New Delhi
panel

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's federal government plans to set up a panel for faster resolution of state-owned companies' land disputes, two government officials with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The move, part of a renewed push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to slim down the public sector, would help the government monetise unused land to minimise losses at state-run companies and help them raise funds.

Land is a state subject in India, with both the Parliament and state assemblies able to write laws around certain land rights. As a result, land disputes often end up tangled in a web of bureaucracy.

The panel's objectives will include negotiating with state governments on disputes for freehold land and deciding on compensation, among others, one of the government officials said.

The officials did not want to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

"Some state governments also use the land owned by federal government-run companies. This panel can explore seeking alternate land from the state governments for such companies," the first official said.

Also Read

BSNL waiting for NLMC to prepare land asset monetisation strategy

Rajasthan's Dr. Kriti Bharti bags Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

Iran in a 'full-fledged human rights crisis,' says UN rights chief Turk

UN committee calls for probe into Xinjiang Uyghur human rights violations

Raghuram Rajan says banking system is likely to be headed for more trouble

Clean energy infrastructure may be included in harmonized master list

Housing sales climb 22% in Jan-Mar; new launches rise 86%: PropTiger.com

Confident of achieving wheat procurement target of 34.2 mt: Food secretary

Travel tech firm OYO witnesses 167% rise in bookings for long weekend

The panel will be chaired by a top central government bureaucrat, he added.

In March 2022, the government set up the National Land Monetization Corp (NLMC) to monetise surplus land and building assets of state-owned companies and other government agencies.

Once disputes are resolved, the NLMC would step in to facilitate sales, the first official said.

State-run firms had identified around 14 million square metres of land for monetisation in March 2022, according to data shared by the government in response to a question in the Parliament. However, NLMC is yet to sell any land assets.

India's Finance Ministry, which oversees the NLMC, did not respond to Reuters' email seeking comment.

In November, the Indian government asked public-sector firms to consider moving the country's insolvency court to shut loss-making units, while demerging the units' land assets to ensure that land disputes did not hamper the process.

Topics : land rates | Land leasing

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dollar plunges close to two-month low ahead of pivotal US jobs data

united states
4 min read

RBI may pause on rate hikes at next meet also: ICICI official Prasanna

RBI may pause on rate hikes at next meet also: ICICI official Prasanna
2 min read

63% of Indian consumers cut back on non-essential spending: PwC report

retailers
3 min read

To boost production, govt may provide Rs 50/kg support for green hydrogen

green hydrogen
2 min read

Fuels from Russian crude oil get backdoor entry into Europe via India

oil
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Reserve Bank of India
4 min read

Stagnant milk output: Dairy imports may be allowed after a decade

butter
3 min read

India's new trade policy: Blinded by local market, a dry recitation of laws

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Global trade growth expected to be subpar at 1.7% in 2023: WTO

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Govt may import dairy products on tight supply amid stagnant milk output

dairy, dairy farmers,
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon