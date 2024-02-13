Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt signs contracts worth Rs 2,269 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited

The electronic warfare system will be installed on-board the frontline warships of the Indian Navy, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

The defence ministry signed a Rs 2,269-crore deal with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday for the procurement of 11 Shakti warfare systems, along with associated equipment.
The electronic warfare system will be installed on-board the frontline warships of the Indian Navy, officials said.
The Shakti systems are capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implementing counter measures in a dense electromagnetic environment, they said.
"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad on February 13 for procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems along with associated equipment/accessories for Indian Navy under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 2,269.54," the ministry said in a statement.
The Shakti EW system is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.
"The project will generate employment of two-and-a-half lakh man-days over a period of four years with participation of more than 155 industry partners including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," the ministry said.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

