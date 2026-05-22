Friday, May 22, 2026 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Goyal discusses ways to boost manufacturing with industry representatives

Goyal discusses ways to boost manufacturing with industry representatives

Piyush Goyal reviews plans to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce imports amid supply chain disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis

Union minister Piyush Goyal, US India Trade deal

Union minister Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An inter-ministerial meeting was held with industry associations to discuss ways to boost the country's manufacturing, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
 
He said that the government is committed to working closely with the industry to expand manufacturing capacities, enhance quality standards and strengthen competitiveness.
 
A comprehensive meeting with officials from key ministries and leading industry associations was held to strategise on boosting domestic manufacturing, he said in a social media post.
 
The meeting comes at a time when the government is working with the industry to identify about 100 products -- including those from the auto, chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals sectors -- that are either not produced or manufactured inadequately in India, as part of efforts to boost domestic production.
 
 
The exercise is aimed at reducing the import bill of the country, as outflows of foreign exchange are impacting the value of the domestic currency against the US dollar. The Indian rupee, on Friday, closed at 95.73 against the greenback.

Also Read

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) | Photo: Sagar Vidya Kosh MoPSW

West Asia crisis: Centre taking steps to ease container movement at JNPA

Apple AirPods 4 ANC

India gains share in Apple AirPods production from China and Vietnampremium

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal on three-day Canada tour from May 25 to speed up Cepa negotiations

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Considering several steps to contain widening CAD, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Manthan 2026, Manthan

US trade team likely to visit India next month for talks: Piyush Goyal

 
The country's imports stood at USD 775 billion in 2025-26 as against USD 721.2 billion in 2023-24. India mainly imports crude oil, gold, silver, machinery, fertiliser, vegetable oil, chemicals, plastic materials, metals, transport equipment, and electronic goods.
 
The West Asia crisis has led to an increase in input costs for certain sectors like plastics.
 
India's industrial production growth decelerated to a five-month low of 4.1 per cent in March on account of subdued manufacturing growth and almost flat expansion in the power sector amid the West Asia crisis.
 
Meanwhile, Goyal also co-chaired a meeting with minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterway Sarbanand Sonwal, on issues related to exporters, importers and port authorities.
 
"We are committed to ensuring coordinated, time-bound measures to address concerns and create opportunities to make Indian traders more competitive globally," he said in a separate post.
 
Exporters and importers are facing issues in the West Asia region as the US-Iran war is impacting the movement of ships across the Strait of Hormuz. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Rising crude oil prices a challenge for external sector: RBI's report

FDI

Net FDI into India rises sharply to $7.65 billion in FY26: RBI data

RBI Grade B

RBI surplus transfer to govt hits a new high of ₹2.87 trillion in FY26

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittances slipped 2% to $28.98 billion in FY26: RBI data

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

West Asia crisis may cost India ₹2.1 trillion: Bank of Baroda economists

Topics : Piyush Goyal manufacturing Industrial production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance