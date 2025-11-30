Govt may table Bills replacing GST compensation cess on tobacco, pan masala

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce two Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday — the first day of the winter session of Parliament — to replace the GST (Goods and Services Tax) compensation cess on demerit goods such as cigarettes and pan masala with a levy to finance national security and public health.
The Centre’s move was necessary as the existing GST compensation cess on such products is ending soon and the GST Council had authorised the Union finance minister to find a new mechanism to tax the demerit goods.
The Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, are listed for introduction, as per legislative business of Parliament.
How will the Central Excise Amendment Bill change tobacco taxation?
According to sources, the Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, will replace the GST compensation cess on tobacco by levying excise duty on the demerit product.
What is the proposed cess structure for pan masala production?
However, the compensation cess on pan masala will be replaced by a levy through the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, with a different structure. The new cess will be imposed on machines installed or other processes undertaken for production of pan masala.
Earlier, the defence ministry had proposed a cess as a national security funding mechanism before the 15th Finance Commission chaired by N K Singh. However, the Commission had rejected the proposal and had recommended a non-lapsable fund for the same purpose.
Will the overall levy on demerit goods change under the new system?
Official sources said there will not be any change in the existing levy imposed on such demerit goods under the compensation cess mechanism. For instance, the overall levy on cigarettes amounts to around 50-60 per cent of the retail price at present.
Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Head and Partner, KPMG, said: “In line with the announcement of the GST Council, the government may be doing away with GST compensation cess on tobacco products, and the proposed Bills on Excise and Health Security se National Security Cess Bill may be in lieu of the same.”
What has the GST Council decided on other products?
The GST Council, in its meeting in September, had done away with the compensation cess on most products except on tobacco products. On other luxury items, the compensation cess ended on September 22, when the GST rate rationalisation was implemented with two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. A 40 per cent rate was fixed for ultra-luxury goods and aerated drinks.
The cess, originally meant to be in place for five years since the GST regime’s launch on July 1, 2017, to compensate states for revenue losses, was extended beyond 2022 owing to the pandemic shock on revenues that compelled the Centre to borrow in order to pay states’ dues.
When will repayment of the compensation cess loan conclude?
In September, then Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, in an interview with Business Standard, had said that repayment of the compensation cess loan would likely be completed by end-December, after which the new levy on tobacco products would kick in.