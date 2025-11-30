Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt may table Bills replacing GST compensation cess on tobacco, pan masala

Govt may table Bills replacing GST compensation cess on tobacco, pan masala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce two Bills to replace the GST compensation cess on tobacco and pan masala with new levies designed to fund national security

goods and services tax, GST

According to sources, the Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, will replace the GST compensation cess on tobacco by levying excise duty on the demerit product.

Asit Ranjan MishraMonika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce two Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday — the first day of the winter session of Parliament — to replace the GST (Goods and Services Tax) compensation cess on demerit goods such as cigarettes and pan masala with a levy to finance national security and public health.
 
The Centre’s move was necessary as the existing GST compensation cess on such products is ending soon and the GST Council had authorised the Union finance minister to find a new mechanism to tax the demerit goods.
 
The Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, are listed for introduction, as per legislative business of Parliament.
 
 
How will the Central Excise Amendment Bill change tobacco taxation?
 
According to sources, the Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, will replace the GST compensation cess on tobacco by levying excise duty on the demerit product.

Also Read

goods and services tax, GST

Bills to replace GST compensation cess on tobacco, pan masala likely in LS

manufacturing sector, economy

Manufacturing muscle lifts Q2 GDP growth to 6-quarter high of 8.2%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Jul-Sep quarter GDP growth shows strength of Indian economy: FM Sitharaman

GDP, Economy, corporate earnings, Indian Economy, BS1000, Covid

GST rate cuts boost consumption, India set for steady growth: FinMin report

Debashish Banerjee, partner at Deloitte India; Narendra Bharindwal, president of IBAI; Sharad Mathur, MD and CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance; Amit Roy, partner, leader for insurance & allied businesses at PwC India | Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar

Bima Sugam will make insurance inclusive, affordable, transparent: Expertspremium

 
What is the proposed cess structure for pan masala production?
 
However, the compensation cess on pan masala will be replaced by a levy through the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, with a different structure. The new cess will be imposed on machines installed or other processes undertaken for production of pan masala.
 
Earlier, the defence ministry had proposed a cess as a national security funding mechanism before the 15th Finance Commission chaired by N K Singh. However, the Commission had rejected the proposal and had recommended a non-lapsable fund for the same purpose.
 
Will the overall levy on demerit goods change under the new system?
 
Official sources said there will not be any change in the existing levy imposed on such demerit goods under the compensation cess mechanism. For instance, the overall levy on cigarettes amounts to around 50-60 per cent of the retail price at present.
 
Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Head and Partner, KPMG, said: “In line with the announcement of the GST Council, the government may be doing away with GST compensation cess on tobacco products, and the proposed Bills on Excise and Health Security se National Security Cess Bill may be in lieu of the same.”
 
What has the GST Council decided on other products?
 
The GST Council, in its meeting in September, had done away with the compensation cess on most products except on tobacco products. On other luxury items, the compensation cess ended on September 22, when the GST rate rationalisation was implemented with two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. A 40 per cent rate was fixed for ultra-luxury goods and aerated drinks.
 
The cess, originally meant to be in place for five years since the GST regime’s launch on July 1, 2017, to compensate states for revenue losses, was extended beyond 2022 owing to the pandemic shock on revenues that compelled the Centre to borrow in order to pay states’ dues.
 
When will repayment of the compensation cess loan conclude?
 
In September, then Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, in an interview with Business Standard, had said that repayment of the compensation cess loan would likely be completed by end-December, after which the new levy on tobacco products would kick in.

More From This Section

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

CII flags $1 tn green funding gap, seeks new finance body in Budget 2026

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

'RBI may cut interest rate by 25 bps amid subdued inflation, strong GDP'

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII urges govt to set up finance institution, fund to promote green economy

Exports, Export

India's exports face higher risk due to climate inaction, warns BCG

Asian Development Bank, ADB

Indian govt, ADB sign $800 mn loan pacts for key projects in three states

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Goods and Services Tax GST compensation tobacco GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon