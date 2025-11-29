Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian govt, ADB sign $800 mn loan pacts for key projects in three states

These sectors include logistics, automotive, manufacturing, information technology, renewable energy, healthcare and agri-tech

Asian Development Bank, ADB

India and ADB sign over USD 800 million in loans for power upgrades, metro expansion and skill development, along with a grant to boost wetland and fisheries transformation in Assam. | Photo: Shutterstock

The government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed agreements for three loans worth over USD 800 million for projects in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
 
Accordingly, the loan agreements for the Maharashtra Power Distribution Enhancement Programme for Agricultural Solarization (USD 500 million), Indore Metro Rail Project (27,147,200,000 yen, equivalent to USD 190.6 million), and Gujarat Skills Development Programme (USD 109.97 million) were signed, a finance ministry statement said on Saturday.
 
In addition, a Technical Assistance (TA) grant of USD 1 million was also signed to provide implementation support for the upcoming Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project in Assam, designed to enhance the state's wetland ecosystems and fisheries.
 
 
The Maharashtra project aims to modernise rural power infrastructure, promote distributed renewable energy generation, and improve agricultural productivity by providing farmers with reliable daytime solar electricity for irrigation.
 
"By 2028, the programme aims to provide daytime electricity to at least 900,000 agricultural consumers. Key components include modernising Maharashtra's electricity distribution network for renewable integration, entailing upgradation of substations, installing transformers, building high- and low-tension lines, and deploying 500 MWh of battery storage," it said.
 
The Gujarat projects aim to equip the state's workforce with industry-aligned, advanced skills to boost job-readiness in high-growth sectors.
 
These sectors include logistics, automotive, manufacturing, information technology, renewable energy, healthcare and agri-tech. Led by the state's Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Development Bank government of India fundings

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

