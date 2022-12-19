JUST IN
CBDT to hold high-level meeting to review revenue collection of FY23
India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices
Lok Sabha passes Anti-maritime Piracy Bill to promote trade security
Himachal working to reform transport sector, bring new EV policy: Deputy CM
Worker should not moonlight; govt not conducting any study: Labour Min
India's coal production to touch 1 billion tonnes next fiscal: Centre
Note in circulation rise 8% annually to Rs 32 trillion: Finance Minister
Sugar output up 5%; mills contract for 4.5-5 mn tonnes exports so far
YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021
India eyes quality control measures for rubber, cement industries: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CBDT to hold high-level meeting to review revenue collection of FY23

Move seen as part of department's revenue maximisation exercise

Topics
CBDT | Revenue collection | Income Tax department

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

tax
The Wednesday meeting will be chaired by CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta along with the members of CBDT.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will be holding a high-level meeting to review the performance of tax collection of 2022-23 (FY23) under the direct tax category that includes income-tax (I-T) and corporate tax.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CBDT

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.