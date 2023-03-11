JUST IN
Business Standard

Net direct tax collection hits Rs 13.73 trn, 83% of FY23 revised estimate

Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal grew 17 per cent to reach Rs 13.73 trn, which is 83 per cent of the revised target for the full financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said

Topics
direct tax collection | Direct tax collection rises | CBDT

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

tax collection
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal grew 17 per cent to reach Rs 13.73 lakh crore, which is 83 per cent of the revised target for the full financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Saturday.

The growth in direct tax mop-up, which comprises personal income tax and corporate taxes, was driven by PIT collections.

On a gross basis, the collection grew 22.58 per cent to Rs 16.68 lakh crore.

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.95 lakh crore have been issued during April 1, 2022 to March 10, 2023, which are 59.44 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 13.73 lakh crore which is 16.78 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

This collection is 96.67 per cent of the total budget estimates and 83.19 per cent of the total revised estimates of direct taxes for the financial year 2022-23, the CBDT said in a statement.

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT (Corporate Income Tax) collections is 13.62 per cent and that in PIT (Personal Income Tax) collections including STT (Securities Transaction Tax) is 20.06 per cent, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 12:28 IST

`
