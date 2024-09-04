RBI board reviews global, domestic economy, associated challenges

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario and outlook, including associated challenges.

The 610th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held here under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, it said in a statement.

"The Board also reviewed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank of India including the functioning of Local Boards and activities of select central office departments," the RBI said.

Deputy governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar attended the meeting.