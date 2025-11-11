Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST rate cuts to propel Indian economy to 7.4% growth in FY26: NIPFP

NIPFP pegs India's FY26 GDP growth at 7.4% - higher than RBI's 6.8% forecast - citing GST reforms, robust investment, and strong US economic performance

If US output remains one per cent above potential, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 8.8 per cent. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

The Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.4 per cent in the current financial year, as the effect of goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation kicks in and the US economy performs to its potential, said the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) in its latest mid-year economic review on Tuesday.
 
In its April review earlier this year, it had estimated the economy to grow by 6.6 per cent in FY26. In contrast, the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) estimate projects the economy to grow at 6.8 per cent.
 
