53% petrol vehicle owners fault govt's handling of E20 rollout: Survey

A majority of petrol vehicle owners have rated the government’s handling of the E20 petrol rollout as “disastrous” or “ineffective”, citing concerns over mileage, wear and tear, and the absence of lower-ethanol fuel options at pumps, according to a latest survey by LocalCircles.

The survey, conducted in June 2026 across 316 districts, received 22,567 responses from petrol vehicle owners. Of these, 42 per cent described the handling of the rollout as “disastrous”, 5 per cent as “very ineffective”, and 6 per cent as “quite ineffective”, taking the combined negative response to 53 per cent. Only 13 per cent rated the rollout positively, while 19 per cent called it “average” and 15 per cent did not give a view.

Survey respondents included 69 per cent men and 31 per cent women. LocalCircles said 46 per cent of respondents were from tier-1 districts, 32 per cent from tier-2 districts, and 22 per cent from tier-3, tier-4, tier-5 and rural districts.

India completed the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol in April 2025, achieving the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending ahead of the original 2030 schedule. The government has defended the programme, citing benefits for farmers, foreign exchange savings and lower crude import dependence.

Mileage, repair concerns drive criticism

According to the survey, 66 per cent of pre-2023 petrol vehicle owners said their vehicle mileage had dropped by more than 10 per cent after the use of E20 petrol. The survey also found that 45 per cent of such owners reported a moderate to major increase in wear and tear or the need for repairs.

The survey found that dissatisfaction was particularly high among owners of vehicles manufactured before the E20-compliance cut-off. The survey document said vehicles made before April 2023 were designed for E10 fuel, while only those sold from April 2025 onwards were fully E20-compliant.

The survey also found that 31 per cent of pre-2023 petrol vehicle owners wanted the option to shift back to E0 or E10 petrol even if it cost more.

Government defends ethanol blending plan

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has maintained that the mileage impact of ethanol-blended fuel is minor and has rejected much of the online criticism around E20. The minister also clarified that vehicle insurance cover remains unaffected by the switch to E20.

From April 1, 2026, all E20 petrol sold in India is required to meet a minimum Research Octane Number of 95 to improve combustion stability and reduce engine knocking. In May 2026, the Bureau of Indian Standards notified IS 19850:2026, covering E22 to E30 blends.

The current roadmap commits to E20 until October 31, 2026, with any decision on higher blends expected to follow an Inter-Ministerial Committee report and stakeholder consultations.