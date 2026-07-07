Respecting consumer choice: Ethanol blending programme needed better design

Millions of vehicles currently on Indian roads were manufactured before E20-compatible engines and fuel systems became the norm. Owners of these vehicles now have little option but to use a fuel for which their vehicles were never optimised. Thus, the owners of legacy vehicles have been compelled to bear the costs of energy transition without being offered any meaningful choice. A gradual transition, with continued availability of E10 alongside E20, would have imposed little additional burden on consumers whose vehicles predate the new standard. Any further increase in the ethanol component must give automakers adequate time to make necessary adjustments. Mature ethanol markets like Brazil have shown that offering consumers different fuel options is entirely compatible with ambitious blending targets. Starting from the launch of Pró-Álcool in 1975, the country took over five decades to build a stable E20 ecosystem, and now runs on a standard E30 petrol blend. In fact, Brazil accelerated the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles, giving motorists the freedom to choose whichever fuel was cheaper at the pump.

There is another important aspect that deserves attention. The recent expansion of rice grain-based ethanol involves diverting the Food Corporation of India’s surplus rice to ethanol production, and reflects deeper distortions in agricultural policy. The government procures rice at a high economic cost, stores it at considerable public expense, and then sells it to ethanol producers at a heavily discounted price. The economics are clearly difficult to justify. So is the environmental logic. Rice is among the country’s most water-intensive crops and a significant source of methane emission.