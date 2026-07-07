Respecting consumer choice: Ethanol blending programme needed better design
India's E20 rollout should balance energy security with consumer choice, smoother vehicle transition and a shift towards more sustainable ethanol feedstocks
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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India’s ethanol-blending programme has become an unlikely flashpoint. The objective itself is unexceptionable. Blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol reduces dependence on imported crude oil, improves energy security, and supports the country’s clean-fuel ambitions. However, the recent controversy over E20 is not about ethanol blending itself; it is about how the transition is being managed. The government’s defence of E20 is broadly supported by the available evidence. Technical studies by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Indian Oil, and vehicle manufacturers have found no indication of widespread engine damage or significant corrosion attributable to the higher ethanol blend. At the same time, studies also acknowledge what vehicle owners have been experiencing. First, ethanol’s lower calorific value reduces fuel economy, with mileage losses varying across vehicles. Second, some fuel-system components in older vehicles may deteriorate faster with E20. They also flagged that certain rubber components in older fuel systems perform less satisfactorily with E20 and may require replacement over time.