close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65512.39 -483.24
Nifty (-0.72%)
19512.35 -141.15
Nifty Midcap (-1.34%)
39744.65 -540.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.89%)
5809.35 -112.05
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43886.50 -474.10
Heatmap

High cotton prices may impact exports in 2022-23 marketing year: CAI

Cotton imports are also expected to decline in 2022-23 by 2.50 lakh bales to 12.50 lakh bales following higher import duty, Ganatra added

India, according to some experts, annually exports around 120,000 tonnes of organic cotton

CAI has retained its domestic consumption estimate at 311 lakh bales for 2022-23 season

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cotton exports are estimated to decline 64 per cent in 2022-23 marketing year ended September due to higher prices of the commodity in the domestic market, Cotton Association of India (CAI) said on Monday.
The cotton marketing year begins from October.
Cotton export during 2021-22 marketing year was 43 lakh bales which fell to 15.50 lakh bales in 2022-23, according to CAI data.
"The plunge in exports to 15.50 lakh bales in 2022-23, is mainly due to higher cotton prices in India, which was much higher than the global prices, during October till March. The high prices have impacted cotton exports from India," CAI President Atul Ganatra told PTI.
Cotton imports are also expected to decline in 2022-23 by 2.50 lakh bales to 12.50 lakh bales following higher import duty, Ganatra added.
Meanwhile, CAI has estimated cotton pressing numbers for 2022-23 season at 318.90 lakh bales as against its forecast of 311.18 lakh bales in the previous month. In 2021-22, the total cotton pressing stood at 307.05 lakh bales.

Also Read

CAI reduces cotton crop estimate further to 29,835,000 bales for 2022-23

CAI maintains cotton crop estimate at 311.18 lakh bales for 2022-23 season

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

CAI reduces cotton crop estimate to 30.3 mn bales for 2022-23 season

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

India, UK looking at possible visit of PM Sunak to New Delhi soon

Urban jobless rate falls for second consecutive quarter to 6.6 % in Q1

Rupee falls 2 paisa to settle at all-time low of Rs 83.27 per US dollar

How is the Amazon sale different from Flipkart sale? Check heavy discounts

Israel-Hamas conflict: Rising oil prices to increase India Inc's costs

The total cotton supply in 2022-23 is estimated at 355.40 lakh bales, which is more by 5.22 lakh bales than its previous estimates of 350.18 lakh bales.
The estimated total cotton supply consists of the opening stock of 24 lakh bales at the beginning of the season on October 1, 2022, cotton pressing numbers for the season estimated at 318.90 lakh bales and the imports for the season at 12.50 lakh bales.
CAI has retained its domestic consumption estimate at 311 lakh bales for 2022-23 season.
The carry-over stock, which was earlier estimated at 23.18 lakh bales, is now estimated to be higher at 28.90 lakh bales, the data added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cotton prices exports imports Exports growth Cotton output cotton exports

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon