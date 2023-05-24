close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal CM announces Rs 250 cr for Dhagwar milk processing plant

A provision of Rs. 500 crore has been allocated for the 'Him-Ganga' scheme, starting with a pilot project connecting farmers before expanding to other areas

Press Trust of India Dharamsala
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that Rs 250 crore will be invested to upgrade the facilities of the Dhagwar milk processing plant in Kangra district.

The state government aims to collect milk from cattle herders and sell milk products to boost the rural economy, he said during a visit to the milk plant. In line with this objective, the government is launching the 'Him-Ganga' scheme, which focuses on developing a milk-based economy in the state.

Under the 'Him-Ganga' scheme, cattle rearers will receive fair prices for their milk and milk products, based on actual costs.

Efforts will be made to enhance the quality and efficiency of milk procurement, processing, and marketing systems. The government aims to safeguard milk producers, especially vulnerable sections of society, from regional and seasonal price fluctuations.

A provision of Rs. 500 crore has been allocated for the 'Him-Ganga' scheme, starting with a pilot project connecting farmers before expanding to other areas.

The Chief Minister emphasized the formation of milk producer cooperative societies as per the requirements to ensure effective marketing of milk and related products, thereby increasing the income of milk producers.

Also Read

2 earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; 1 of medium intensity

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

Inflation war not over; FY23 growth may top 7%: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Himachal Transport Department targets Rs 850 cr revenue in FY24: Dy CM

Retrospectively convert highway bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari

LG India expects 10% growth, exploring new business categories, says MD

Allow MSMEs to pay liabilities in tranches: Exporters urge Centre

The establishment of new milk processing plants and the upgrade of existing facilities are vital for the success of the Him-Ganga scheme. Necessary infrastructure and supply systems will be developed in a phased manner.

Chief Minister visited the Bio-diversity Park in Narwana, inspecting its facilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government milk production

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Inflation war not over; FY23 growth may top 7%: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

Himachal Transport Department targets Rs 850 cr revenue in FY24: Dy CM

Image
3 min read

Tata Group expected to pick UK as site for new JLR battery plant: Report

tata, tata group
2 min read

Retrospectively convert highway bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari

Road contruction, infrastructure projects, highways
4 min read

LG India expects 10% growth, exploring new business categories, says MD

LG Electronics, LG
4 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT stood at Rs 13,190.8 cr, rising by 447.47%

LIC
3 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Sensex drops 208 pts, Nifty below 18,300; metal, financial stocks weak

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon