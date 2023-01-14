JUST IN
2 earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; 1 of medium intensity

Two earthquakes, one of a medium intensity measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on early Saturday, the state disaster response department said

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Earthquake

IANS  |  Shimla 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Two earthquakes, one of a medium intensity measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on early Saturday, the state disaster response department said.

The earthquake hit at 5.10 a.m. and 5.17 a.m.

The epicentre of the medium intensity quake was Dhar Saraur, 22 km from Dharamsala town, at a depth of 5 km.

--IANS

vg/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 10:37 IST

