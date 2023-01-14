2 earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; 1 of medium intensity

Two earthquakes, one of a medium intensity measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on early Saturday, the state disaster response department said.

The hit at 5.10 a.m. and 5.17 a.m.

The epicentre of the medium intensity quake was Dhar Saraur, 22 km from Dharamsala town, at a depth of 5 km.

--IANS

vg/sha

