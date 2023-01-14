2 earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; 1 of medium intensity

-
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress to release first list of 57 candidates
Earthquake of 5.1-magnitude jolts Japan; no tsunami warning issued
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal: National Centre for Seismology
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad, no casualties
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
-
Two earthquakes, one of a medium intensity measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on early Saturday, the state disaster response department said.
The earthquake hit at 5.10 a.m. and 5.17 a.m.
The epicentre of the medium intensity quake was Dhar Saraur, 22 km from Dharamsala town, at a depth of 5 km.
--IANS
vg/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 10:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU