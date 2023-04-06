Households in India expect inflation to moderate, find RBI surveys



Indian households expect that inflation will moderate and the employment situation will improve in the coming months, according to surveys from the central bank.

By Anup Roy



The surveys probably helped the RBI leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday after six increases since last May, but Governor Shaktikanta Das said “this is a pause, not a pivot” as the central bank’s focus remains on fighting inflation. It sees headline consumer inflation at 5.2% in the year that started in April, against a previous outlook of 5.3%. Inflation expectations over the next three and 12 months declined by 30 basis points each in its March round of surveys, from the January round, the Reserve Bank of India said.



“Households’ overall outlook for the year ahead remained in positive terrain despite marginally lower optimism,” the central bank said, as sentiments on employment improved nearer to levels seen in mid-2019, before the pandemic struck. “Consumers are also optimistic about the employment outlook as more than half of the respondents expect employment scenario to improve over the next one year.” A separate consumer confidence survey found the current situation index got better “on account of improved perceptions on general economic situation, employment and household income,” though overall it still remained in the pessimistic zone.

Also Read RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022 MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% Confident of achieving wheat procurement target, says food Secretary IMF warns five-year global growth outlook is weakest since 1990 Govt plans panel to help resolve state-owned firms' land disputes Int'l banking system is headed for more trouble, says Raghuram Rajan Clean energy infrastructure may be included in harmonized master list