Business Standard

Common ITR form will make tax-filing easier, reduce time taken, say experts

Its success, however, will hinge on the quality of online utilities launched along with it

Topics
ITR forms | Central Board of Direct Taxes | income tax returns

Bindisha Sarang & Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

ITR filing
If an individual’s income exceeds Rs 50 lakh, he can’t use ITR-1. Similarly, a separate form has to be used by those availing of the presumptive tax scheme.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) plans to come out with a common income-tax return (ITR) form that will replace six of the seven forms (ITR-1 to ITR-6). ITR-7, which is applicable to charitable institutions, business trusts, investment funds, etc, will remain separate.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 15:21 IST

