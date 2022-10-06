18 states join National Career Service portal; What it does, who started it

18 states have reportedly integrated their portals with the centre's National Career Service (NCS) portal in a move that could enhance job opportunities for people across the country. 17 out of these 18 states are directly using the NCS portal to register the job seekers, a report by BusinessLine (BL) said on Thursday.

Tripura, Bihar, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh are among the states that are using the portal directly. The integration of portals in Mizoram, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, and Meghalaya is under process, the report added.

What is the National Career Service portal?

The NCS portal is a website which acts as a bridge between job seekers and employers. It provides training, guidance, and counselling to job seekers. It also allows employers to look for suitable candidates. It comes under the ambit of the Ministry of Labour and .

The NCS portal also provides information on the various arms of the National Career Service (NCS) by joining the job seekers with career centres, call centres and career counsellors.

On the portal, job seekers can look for jobs in specific sectors like IT, textile, and automobile. They will then be given information on the available jobs including the salary, eligibility and other specific details.

Information about international jobs is also available on the portal. It also contains details on internships and apprenticeship programmes.

Additionally, students can find details about vocational as well as career counsellors on the NCS portal.

The portal also provides the details of the career centres and the training institutes, based in the district.

It also has several reports and manuals for entrepreneurs that can serve as additional reading for the candidates. The breakdown of the budgetary allocation is also provided.

Moreover, the portal also caters to the need of the employers. They can find suitable candidates from the nationwide database available.

They can also list a new job opening, participate in a job fair, organise events and send interview invites through the portal.

It also allows government departments to look for suitable candidates.

Apart from this, the training centres are also allowed to enlist on the portal after due checks. This enhances their visibility considerably.

As of October 6, there were 202,133 active employers enlisted on the website providing 342,976 vacancies.