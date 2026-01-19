WEF 2026 Davos meet starts today: Who all are part of India delegation

India is set to make a strong pitch at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, which begins today in Davos, Switzerland. Ministers, chief ministers, and top business leaders from India will take part in discussions focused on global growth, investment, geopolitics, technology, and sustainability.

The five-day meeting, held under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” is expected to focus on economic resilience, artificial intelligence (AI), energy transition, global risks, and rebuilding trust amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Who is in India’s delegation for WEF?

India’s delegation includes four Union ministers, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi, and K Rammohan Naidu, along with six chief ministers and over 100 senior corporate leaders.

The chief ministers attending are Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), A Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Hemant Soren (Jharkhand).

The presence of the CMs of Assam, which has emerged as the fastest-growing state economy over the past five years, and Jharkhand, which plans to showcase its mineral wealth, is a promising push to highlight India’s eastern states.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and senior delegations from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are also attending the summit.

Indian business leaders attending 2026 Davos summit

The Indian corporate delegation features leading figures from banking, technology, startups, and renewable energy, underscoring India’s growing footprint in global business and finance.

Top business leaders attending include Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Bajaj Group’s Sanjiv Bajaj, Jubilant Bhartia Group Chairman Hari S Bhartia, TVS Motor Chairman Sudarshan Venu, and Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah.

Others expected to be present include Axis Bank’s Amitabh Chaudhry, Godrej Industries Group Chairman Nadir Godrej, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Infosys CEO Salil S Parekh, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Essar CEO Prashant Ruia, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and ReNew Founder and CEO Sumant Sinha.

India's agenda for Davos meet

India’s core message at Davos is that it is open for business, ready for global partnerships , and increasingly central to global value chains. Industry leaders said that India is now being seen less as a future opportunity and more as a current growth driver, Business Standard reported.

Key focus areas for India include manufacturing, infrastructure expansion, digital public infrastructure, AI, clean energy, and long-term capital flows. Strengthening investor confidence, rather than making headline announcements, is expected to be the main outcome.