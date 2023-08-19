Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Income Tax dept operationalises board for Advance Rulings in Delhi, Mumbai

According to the CBDT release, these Boards started functioning through e-mail-based procedures and conducting hearing through video conferencing

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Board for Advance Rulings has been operationalized in Delhi and Mumbai, the Income Tax department said in an official release on Saturday.
Earlier in September 2021, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) constituted three Boards for Advance Rulings.
Further, the Scheme of E-advance Ruling was introduced with the objective to make the entire process of advance rulings with a minimal interface and impart greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability, the release said.
According to the CBDT release, these Boards started functioning through e-mail-based procedures and conducting hearing through video conferencing.
A non-resident investor can obtain certainty on its liability towards income tax even before undertaking the investment in India.
Further, even a resident entity can obtain a Ruling on the taxability of a transaction and avoid long-drawn litigation, as the Scheme is also available to a resident taxpayer seeking an advance ruling concerning its tax liability arising out of one or more transactions, valuing Rs.100 crore or more in total, as per the release.

Also Read

4 IRS officers appointed in CBDT under finance ministry: Govt order

DoPT asks UPSC to recruit private sector specialists for top jobs

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal takes charge as CBIC chairman, succeeds Vivek Johri

I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG

80% of arable land in 8 J'khand districts lying fallow due to scanty rains

At 36.1 mn hectares, India plants 4.3% more land with rice than last year

Dollar set for fifth straight week of gains as China stays top of mind

Oil up 1% on signs of slow US output, posts first weekly loss in 8 weeks

With effective market intervention, Kerala has lowest inflation: CM Vijayan

Public Sector Undertakings can take advantage of getting advance rulings on questions of facts or law pending before any income-tax authority or Appellate Tribunal.
To provide general guidance and assistance to the taxpayers on the procedure to seek Advance Rulings, a Handbook of the Board for Advance Rulings has been released by Nitin Gupta, Chairman, CBDT, on August 18, 2023.
On this occasion, Chairman, CBDT, laid emphasis on the priorities of the government in the area of dispute prevention and prompt resolution of disputes. The creation of mechanisms like the Board for Advance Rulings is a step in this direction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income Tax notice Income Tax department advance tax rulings India

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon