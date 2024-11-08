Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Incumbent WTO head Iweala lone contender for top job in Trump era 2.0

Incumbent WTO head Iweala lone contender for top job in Trump era 2.0

During his first term, Trump paralysed WTO's top adjudications court by blocking judge appointments - a status that continues today - and announced tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum

Image

Reuters GENEVA
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nobody besides the incumbent head of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has thrown in their hat to lead the Geneva-based global commerce watchdog, two sources close to the process told Reuters, with nominations closing at midnight.
 
The lack of competition will come as little surprise to WTO observers who are bracing for a messy, recriminatory period of tit-for-tat tariffs under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office in January. 
During his first term in 2017-21, Trump paralysed the WTO's top adjudications court by blocking judge appointments - a status that continues today - and announced tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum. This time, he has warned that he would slap a 10% tariff on all imports.
 
 
"Those who are likely to be part of the incoming administration either see declining value in WTO or are openly hostile to it," said Alan Yanovich, partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. "If they do go ahead and increase tariffs on everyone that will generate a lot of friction and tension." Already, frustrations are running high at the WTO with a major ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi achieving just minimal results, with no breakthroughs on agriculture, fisheries and other key topics. All 166 WTO members must agree new trade rules by consensus - a factor which has scuppered many talks over the body's 30-year existence and global deals are rare. 
Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister who made history by becoming the body's first female Director-General and has broad backing among WTO members, announced she was running in September aiming to complete "unfinished business". 
Asked whether both she and the WTO could be successful if Trump is elected, she told Reuters at the time: "I don't focus on that because I have no control." Months earlier, she said that Trump's tariff proposals would be a "lose-lose" situation that could upend the trading system. 

More From This Section

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran at the Business Standard BFSI Summit | Photo: kamlesh pednekar

BS BFSI Summit: Free trade effective in theory, not in practice, says CEA

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

PM Internship Scheme: Skill Ministry asks states to enrol ITI pass-outs

Samiran Chakraborty, Citi l Soumya Kanti Ghosh, SBI l Aditi Nayar, ICRA l Sachchidanand Shukla, L&T l Ila Patnaik, Aditya Birla group pic by:- sushil jadhav

BS BFSI Summit: Economists prioritise local inflation over Fed policy

engineering research and development, ER&D

Despite chaos, West Asia remains positive for engineering companies

global trade

India's decision to opt out of RCEP agreement strategically sound: GTRI

A WTO spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday. 
Even with no competitors, it is not certain that Okonjo-Iweala would be reinstated. 
Trump's former trade representative Robert Lighthizer has called her "China's ally in Geneva" in an apparent swipe at her support for developing countries - a status Beijing currently enjoys at the WTO. 
In 2020, Trump's administration sought to block her first term and she secured U.S. backing when President Joe Biden succeeded Trump in the White House.  "Her reappointment isn't a fait accompli, even if there's no challenger," said one Geneva-based delegate.

Also Read

dollars

Dollar on track for weekly gain after Trump presidential election victory

Bank

European banking industry braces for tougher competition under Trump 2.0

Donald Trump, Trump

US banks to gain from looser capital, merger policies under Trump admin

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, Govt of India speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit

Trump win may ensure India's trade security: CEA Nageswaran at BFSI Summit

Donald Trump

How Donald Trump's win could boost Musk's & Bezos' India ambitions

Topics : Donald Trump US President WTO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon