close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian real estate saw foreign inflows of $26.6 billion between 2017-22

In the quarter that ended March 31, the institutional investments in the real estate sector were up 37 per cent to $1.7 billion: Colliers India

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The foreign institutional inflows into real estate rose three-fold to $26.6 billion between 2017 and 2022 as compared to the preceding six-year period, a new report said. Foreign institutions accounted for 81 per cent of the total investment in real estate between 2017 and 2022, it added.
"India's favourable demographic indicators, deep digital talent pool, developmental government policies, infrastructure advancements and competitive costs have made it one of the top choices for global enterprises, fueling real estate demand in India. The strong economic and business fundamentals are enhancing institutional investors' sentiments; forging strategic partnerships to expand their portfolios," said Sankey Prasad, chairman and managing director at Colliers India, which released its "India- High on Investors' Agenda" report on Friday.

In the quarter ended March 31, the institutional investments in the real estate sector were up 37 per cent to $1.7 billion, compared to the same quarter in 2021-22. The office sector led the growth.
"Office sector saw the highest investments during 2017-22, accounting for about 45 per cent of the total foreign inflows," Prasad added.

The report added that India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policies, increased transparency in deal structures, and higher investment limits through the direct route had encouraged global investors to invest here.
"India is on a long-term structural upcycle over the next few years and opportunities galore across spectrum and asset classes in real estate. Over the years, investment in Indian real estate has been getting broader and diversified with newer emerging concepts and themes. India's attractiveness from manufacturers, occupiers, and investors' perspectives in the Asian Market is on a consistent upswing," said Piyush Gupta, managing director of Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India.

Also Read

What's behind the fall in India's FDI inflows?

TMS Ep311: India's FDI Inflows, Second-hand Car, Auto Stocks, India Stack

TMS Ep377: Ajay Banga, Indian global CEOs, FIIs, social stock exchange

FIIs turn net buyers; invest $840 million in Indian bonds in 2023 so far

MF inflow in equities crosses Rs 1.5-trn for second straight fiscal

Paytm to forego 3% commission it charges as buyer app on ONDC: Report

India's tourism industry on track to touch $1 trn by 2047, says report

The non-IT and IT services account for 54% of Smartworks' business

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

For the foreseeable future, diesel is likely to drive India's economy


However, the data mentioned in the report also highlighted that global investment in the real estate sector has been constantly falling since 2017. It has fallen from $5.6 billion in 2017 to $3 billion in 2022.
On the other hand, domestic investments have started returning after a dip in 2020. In 2017 the sector saw investments worth $2.4 billion into the real estate sector. This fell to $0.05 billion in 2020. In 2022, it rose to $1.9 billion.

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, India has become a preferred investment destination as Indian cities offer higher yields at relatively lower pricing points than other cities.
"Major Indian cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai occupy the second and third positions, respectively, in terms of commercial yield across the APAC region," said the report.
Topics : Real Estate Foreign Institutional Investors foreign investments in India BS Web Reports

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Apple to open first online shop in Vietnam in push to emerging market

Apple
1 min read

Zee Media board approves submission of bid to pave way for RBNL takeover

Zee, ZEEL
2 min read

BJP promises to fill 200,000 govt job vacancies in Telangana if elected

Bandi Sanjay Kumar
2 min read

Ashok Gehlot has 'RSS phobia', says BJP's Rajasthan chief Joshi

Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader and two-time chief minister of Rajasthan
1 min read

BRS files FIR against BJP leaders for MLA's placing 'missing' posters

Visual of BRS leaders with the alleged posters
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Whatsapp
3 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Cash crunch pushing up funding costs in India deterring more RBI hikes

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

stocks
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon