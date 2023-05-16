close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India, European Union talk the ongoing trade deal, market access

India and the EU had in April last year agreed to establish a "Trade and Technology Council", to tackle the challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
trade, trade deals

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday discussed the need to expedite the ongoing trade deal negotiations by finding convergence on all issues on the sidelines of the first ministerial meeting of the India-European Union Trade and Technology Council meeting in Brussels.
Both sides sought to give “due consideration to mutual sensitivities, including on market access for balanced and meaningful outcomes” that would support the economies and employment on both sides, commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The matter was discussed between commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, and executive vice president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

India and the EU had in April last year agreed to establish a “Trade and Technology Council”, to tackle the challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security. Such a council is the first for India with any of its partners and second for the EU, following the first one it has set up with the US.
The ministerial meeting was co-chaired on the Indian side by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Communications, Electronics and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

While the first ministerial aims to lay the road map for the cooperation under all the three working groups set up under the council, there will also be discussions over thorny issues such as the EU’s decision to rollout the controversial Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will result in imposition of a levy on imported carbon-intensive products. 
New Delhi will also attempt to understand the trade bloc’s concern over imposition of import duties on IT products, a month after the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) ruling against India. Bilateral talks between both sides and a possible solution on the issue can put a pause on the escalation of trade tensions.

Also Read

India-Australia comprehensive trade deal negotiations from February 20

India and UK look to fast-track free trade agreement negotiations

Won't allow sensitive issues to scuttle India-UK trade talks: Piyush Goyal

India-Australia trade agreement to greatly benefit MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal to attend India-US Trade Policy Forum on January 11

Centre to come up with new drug export policy after concerns around quality

NITI Aayog to use private investment route to set up nuclear reactors

Himachal to invest 50% equity in ethanol project at Una: CM Sukhu

India to contribute 16% of global GDP over 2023-24: Morgan Stanley

Manufacturing, rise in air travel to take India oil demand to 5.4 mb/d


The working groups cover key issues such as strategic technologies, digital governance and digital connectivity; green and clean energy technologies; and trade, investment and resilient value chains.
During the bilateral meeting between Goyal and Dombrovskis, both sides decided to work together on common priorities for WTO-related issues. 

“Both sides recognised the need for consensus-based solutions including Permanent Solution on Public Stock Holding that would support the livelihoods and food security for millions in India as well as in large parts of the developing world. They expressed hope that their joint efforts would enable finding meaningful solutions in the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference,” an official statement said.
Topics : European Union Indo-EU trade

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre to come up with new drug export policy after concerns around quality

India cough syrup, new drug policy
2 min read

NITI Aayog to use private investment route to set up nuclear reactors

power
4 min read

Himachal to invest 50% equity in ethanol project at Una: CM Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
1 min read

India to contribute 16% of global GDP over 2023-24: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley
2 min read

Manufacturing, rise in air travel to take India oil demand to 5.4 mb/d

oil barrels
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

crude oil
2 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

Sensex sheds 413 pts as HDFC twins, RIL weigh; Nifty ends below 18,300

Bulls and bears
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, funds
6 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon