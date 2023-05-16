close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to contribute 16% of global GDP over 2023-24: Morgan Stanley

With Indian economy being a key contributor for Asian economic growth outperformance, the broad based recovery in demand runs counter to the weakness seen outside Asia, said Morgan Stanley in a report

IANS Chennai
Morgan Stanley

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Indian economy being a key contributor for Asian economic growth outperformance, the broad based recovery in demand runs counter to the weakness seen outside Asia, said Morgan Stanley in a report.

According to Morgan Stanley, India is benefitting from a combination of cyclical and structural tailwinds and is expected to contribute 16 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) over 2023-24.

"In recent months, a wide variety of indicators suggest that India's recovery is strong and broad-based, and is well-placed to sustain growth rates of above 6 per cent," the report said.

The Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is at a 13-year high and manufacturing PMI is near a 11-year high, both well above that of other economies; passenger vehicle sales are at 131 per cent of pre-Covid levels, real goods and services tax collections are 35 per cent higher than pre-Covid and services exports have risen by 84 per cent since Oct-20, Morgan Stanley said.

A strong domestic demand and services export will offset the downside in goods export. Domestic demand is supported by healthy balance sheets.

"Meanwhile, the key macro stability indicators of inflation and current account deficit have moved back into policy makers' comfort zones and we expect it will remain there for some time. This suggests that policy makers will not have to bring monetary policy into restrictive territory, allowing economic expansion further room to run," Morgan Stanley said.

Also Read

Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce

Morgan Stanley may slash 3,000 jobs in second job cut round: Report

Morgan Stanley lays off about 1,600 employees amid economic meltdown

China to top global equity market performance in 2023: Morgan Stanley

Paytm to be key beneficiary of govt's UPI incentive scheme: Morgan Stanley

Manufacturing, rise in air travel to take India oil demand to 5.4 mb/d

Import of PCs, medical devices, solar cells from China falls in FY23: GTRI

Implementation of guaranteed pension product delayed as talks continue

Despite missing purchase goal, Centre's wheat stocks better than last year

Centre to hire retirees in health, education sectors amid rising talent gap

"India's strong growth outlook stands out as the best among large economies and we forecast it will contribute 16 per cent to global GDP growth over 2023-24."

--IANS

vj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GDP Morgan Stanley

First Published: May 16 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India to contribute 16% of global GDP over 2023-24: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley
2 min read

Manufacturing, rise in air travel to take India oil demand to 5.4 mb/d

oil barrels
2 min read

Import of PCs, medical devices, solar cells from China falls in FY23: GTRI

Image
3 min read
Premium

Implementation of guaranteed pension product delayed as talks continue

Pension, retirement, old age, savings
5 min read
Premium

Despite missing purchase goal, Centre's wheat stocks better than last year

wheat
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

crude oil
2 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, funds
6 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon