JUST IN
Set up team to resolve MCA21 portal glitches: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
India-Australia comprehensive trade deal negotiations from February 20
Industry 4.0: Tatas to invest over Rs 4,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh
US heavy bombers at Aero India 2023 mark strategic partnership with India
Share of US in India's crude basket rises to record 14% in December
Indian ad spends to grow 15.5% in 2023, will rank 8th globally, says GroupM
Centre projects record wheat, mustard and chana crop this rabi season
Drone use not limited to pesticide spraying in agriculture sector: Govt
India's WPI inflation eases to two-year low of 4.73% in January
Tamil Nadu's new EV policy offers incentives for manufacturers, users
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Industry 4.0: Tatas to invest over Rs 4,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh
icon-arrow-left
Set up team to resolve MCA21 portal glitches: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Business Standard

India-Australia comprehensive trade deal negotiations from February 20

Economists said a comprehensive trade deal with Australia was a step in the right direction

Topics
India | Australia | trade negotiations

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

After the implementation of an interim trade deal in December, India and Australia will begin negotiations towards a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA) from February 20, a person aware of the matter said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 23:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.