India fulfilled 87% of 15 key Bali commitments: G20 Research group

India, the G20 presidency host, has achieved 87 per cent compliance of the 15 key G20 Bali commitments made last year, ranking seventh in the list, according to a report by the Canada-based G20 Research Group.

The European Union ranked first on the Bali commitments with a 97 per cent score, followed by Australia and Germany, and Canada, Korea and the United Kingdom.

Of the 15 commitments, India partially fulfilled four — open agricultural trade, crime and corruption, universal health coverage, and zero or low emission power generation.

The report said India had partially complied with its commitment to continue to lead by example through strengthening and implementing its obligations and commitments to anti-corruption efforts, including through legally binding instruments, while renewing its commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, the report said.

“While the Indian government has made efforts to enforce anti-corruption policies and initiated judicial action against corrupt government officials, it has not initiated any new policies relating to the prevention, combat, detection, investigation, prosecution or sanction of corruption. Likewise, while the government has facilitated collaborative efforts to combat corruption, it has not implemented new legislation or strong measures to combat corruption,” it said.

India has also partially complied with the commitment to support for open, transparent, inclusive, predictable, and non-discriminatory, rules-based agricultural trade based on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

“India took actions violating the WTO rules in the area of the Agreement on Agriculture regarding market access,” it said.

On universal health coverage, the report said India had partially complied with the commitment to promote a healthy and sustainable recovery under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“India has taken actions on affordable, quality primary health care and improving education, broadening social services, and creating jobs and engaged with the private sector; however, no actions and unlocking new models for health financing and delivery were registered yet,” it said.

The report said India had partially complied with its commitment to scale up the deployment of zero and low emission power generation, including renewable energy resources, and measures to enhance energy efficiency.

“India has taken some actions to scale up the deployment of zero and low emission power generation, including renewable energy resources, and measures to enhance energy efficiency,” it said.

However, the report praised India for achieving full compliance on other parameters, such as price stability, fiscal resilience, data flow with trust, gender equality, a common framework for debt treatment, global health governance, energy access, land protection, sustainable development, and Paris agreement on climate change.

The report said India had fully complied with its commitment to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability and achieve price stability with its bank.

“The central bank has taken a very prominent role in implementing a tightening cycle in monetary policy since before the G20 summit, having demonstrated a willingness to continue to adjust and fine-tune monetary policy in order to maintain price stability given the current volatility of economic conditions. The central bank has concluded its monetary policy tightening cycle as inflation projections have tapered off, in accordance with commitments to price stability. Additionally, reports support the effectiveness of policies,” it added.

The research group said India had fully complied with the commitment to take further coordinated actions to address food security challenges including price surges and shortage of food commodities and fertilizers globally. “India has taken initiatives, especially in combatting and addressing solutions towards food commodities price surges for population in poverty and has done so in collaboration with other members,” it said.