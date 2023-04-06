close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India Inc cheers RBI stance to hold interest rate, terms it 'prudent' move

India Inc cheered the Reserve Bank's stance to hold key interest rate on Thursday terming it a "prudent" move in the wake of headwinds emanating from global banking stress

Press Trust of India New Delhi
rbi, reserve bank of india

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India Inc cheered the Reserve Bank's stance to hold key interest rate on Thursday terming it a "prudent" move in the wake of headwinds emanating from global banking stress and said the move will improve business sentiments by containing the rise in borrowing costs.

Industry bodies cautioned that any further hike in the benchmark repo rate at this juncture would have affected India's economic growth even as domestic demand impulses remain healthy.

Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII said the industry body agrees with the central bank's observation that the lagged impact of the past rate hikes should be allowed to percolate into the system, and not stifle demand by further rate hikes.

Though the domestic demand impulses remain healthy, headwinds from the global banking stress have gained pace, hence it was important for the central bank to remain cautious in its stance. This move by RBI will help bolster business sentiments by containing the rise in borrowing costs which have constricted the pricing power of firms, Bajaj added.

Subhrakant Panda, President, FICCI said, The pause in policy repo rate by RBI is a welcome move given the evolving macro-economic and financial markets scenario. The renewed phase of turbulence that central banks are grappling with globally given developments in the banking sector, geopolitics and slowdown in growth & trade flows warranted a prudent response which RBI has delivered.

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood termed the RBI's pause a "prudent stance in the wake of high level of volatility in the global financial markets and geopolitical events".

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Dollar plunges close to two-month low ahead of pivotal US jobs data

RBI may pause on rate hikes at next meet also: ICICI official Prasanna

63% of Indian consumers cut back on non-essential spending: PwC report

To boost production, govt may provide Rs 50/kg support for green hydrogen

Fuels from Russian crude oil get backdoor entry into Europe via India

Calibrated steps undertaken by RBI will help the growth and consumption at the critical juncture of global headwinds and slackening demand trajectory, said Saket Dalmia, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday hit the pause button and decided to keep key benchmark policy rate at 6.5 per cent even as inflation is trending above its tolerance level.

The rate increase has been paused after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Topics : RBI repo rate | RBI Policy | India Inc

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fuels from Russian crude oil get backdoor entry into Europe via India

oil
3 min read

India's new trade policy: Blinded by local market, a dry recitation of laws

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Employers must seek employees preferred tax regime for deducting TDS: CBDT

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Reserve Bank of India
4 min read

Stagnant milk output: Dairy imports may be allowed after a decade

butter
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Reserve Bank of India
4 min read
Web Exclusive

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Stagnant milk output: Dairy imports may be allowed after a decade

butter
3 min read

Global trade growth expected to be subpar at 1.7% in 2023: WTO

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Govt may import dairy products on tight supply amid stagnant milk output

dairy, dairy farmers,
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon