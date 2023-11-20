Sensex (-0.21%)
India Inc's net profit share in GDP nears 5% after robust growth in Q2

Morgan Stanley believes that strong earnings growth relative to GDP growth is one of the five key drivers underpinning "India's structural bull market"

GDP Growth
Premium

Samie ModakSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
India Inc’s net profit as a percentage of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) is just shy of reaching 5 per cent, bolstered by strong earnings growth in the second quarter of 2023-24. Analysts interpret this as an indication that a corporate profit upcycle is in progress, with projections suggesting that this share could exceed 8 per cent within the next five years, driven by bullish earnings growth expectations.

“We believe we are only halfway through a profit cycle, with the profit share in GDP rising from a low of 2 per cent in 2020 to about 5 per cent currently, and likely heading to 8 per cent in the coming four to five years. This implies about 20 per

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

