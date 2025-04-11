Friday, April 11, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / IIP growth slows to 2.9% in February on weak manufacturing

IIP growth slows to 2.9% in February on weak manufacturing

February industrial output: January marked an eight-month high at 5% driven by an upswing in the critical manufacturing sector

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s industrial output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), dropped to 2.9 per cent in February after a strong start at 5.01 per cent in January, according to data released from the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Friday. January marked an eight-month high driven by an upswing in the critical manufacturing sector. 
Manufacturing, which has the highest weight in the IIP, recorded 2.9 per cent growth, compared to 5.5 per cent in January.
 
Mining grew only 1.6 per cent, showing weakness in output from extractive industries. The previous month it had grown by 4.4 per cent.
 
Although Electricity grew by 3.6 per cent, compared to 2.4 per cent in the month prior, it was not strong enough to offset the softness in the other two sectors.
 
 

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

