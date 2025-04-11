IIMA Ventures to back 30 deep-tech startups with Rs 40 crore fund

IIMA Ventures, a tech-focused investment platform, aims to invest in a total of 30 deep-tech startups from a corpus of Rs 40 crore under its partnership with the financial institution Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).
IIMA Ventures has so far invested in 5–7 companies, with the remaining investments targeted to be completed within the next 18 months, according to Priyanka Agarwal Chopra, managing partner and chief executive officer of IIMA Ventures.
In August 2023, both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a jointly funded initiative with equal contributions from each side.
"The partnership was forged earlier, but it was at the beginning of last year that we started to make investments. We want to fund at least 30-odd companies out of this pool of Rs 40 crore. We are hoping that we should be able to do it in the next 18 months. We have already deployed capital in five to seven investments," Chopra said.
A few companies funded under the partnership include fabless semiconductor startup Morphing Machines, aerospace startup Nabhdrishti Aerospace, and clean energy startup Cancrie. The average ticket size of investment is about $200,000, Chopra added.
Talking about the future plans of IIMA Ventures, Chopra said, "We want to double down on the pre-seed stage, whether these are funds which are done in collaboration with organisations or our own funds. We also want to increase the pools of capital available to support startups in the zero-to-one stage. As we remain committed to deep tech, IP-driven innovations are of deep interest to us, and we will make a lot more investment this year."
IIMA Ventures has funded nearly 400 startups to date. "In these startups—pre-seed and seed stage—we have invested about $16–18 million cumulatively," Chopra said.
In 2025 alone, it plans to invest in 40–50 startups. "Our portfolio should grow by 40–50 startups this year," Chopra mentioned, adding that there are 4–6 exits likely by year-end.
Overall, IIMA Ventures focuses dominantly on the thematic areas of deep tech, digitisation, and climate tech. It has invested in companies including space-tech startup Agnikul, flying taxi startup The ePlane Company, insurance tech startup Riskcovry, and clean tech company Carbon Trail, among others.