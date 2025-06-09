Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India key to global transition efforts, says WBCSD CEO Peter Bakker

India key to global transition efforts, says WBCSD CEO Peter Bakker

Bakker said 'India is a strategic focus for WBCSD,' and pointed out the Council's work in areas, particularly transport and food, where the country has both major challenges

WBCSD President and CEO Peter Bakker

orld Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) President and CEO Peter Bakker | Image: www.wbcsd.org

Press Trust of India Singapore
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The sheer size of the Indian economy, its demographic trends and the country's ambitions around sustainability make it a critical geography for global transition efforts, World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) President and CEO Peter Bakker has said.

Bakker said "India is a strategic focus for WBCSD," and pointed out the Council's work in areas, particularly transport and food, where the country has both major challenges and significant potential to lead.

"We're also encouraged by the direction of policy in India," he told PTI in an email interview, highlighting the government's intent in the 2025 Union Budget to scale up investments in electric vehicles, renewable energy, green infrastructure, and the circular economy.

 

Together, these developments create real momentum for business-led solutions, the Geneva-headquartered WBCSD chief said.

"Our members are driving the development of data-driven infrastructure and unlocking innovative finance mechanisms to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles," underlined Bakker during a recent visit to Singapore.

Also Read

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M ranks in top 1% of S&P Global's corporate sustainability assessment

GatiShakti

PM Gatishakti proves fast transport can be sustainable too: Former US judge

PremiumGDP

Sustainable recovery: The policy challenge is to increase trend growth

BS Manthan: Nirmala Sitharaman

BS Manthan: A thought-provoking day-1 of insights on economy, policies

uflex Limited

UFlex to invest over Rs 750 cr on new Mexico unit, recycling plant at Noida

"In today's world, sustainability is a strategic advantage -- and in a market as dynamic as India, those who lead on delivery will define the next era of competitive growth," he said.

Further, WBCSD work in electric freight is advancing the E-FAST (Electric Freight Accelerator for Sustainable Transport) initiative, led by NITI Aayog.

"Collaborating with industry stakeholders, we've aggregated demand for approximately 7,700 electric freight vehicles by 2030, he said.

This collective effort includes partnerships with companies like the Aditya Birla Group, JSW, Amazon, Maersk and others, focusing on pilot deployments and scaling strategies.

WBCSD is driving cross-value-chain collaboration particularly around leasing facilities to address the high upfront costs and limited credit access hindering the adoption of zero-emission trucks, especially amongst smaller fleet operators.

Moreover, the council members are advancing infrastructure deployment by mapping priority locations that could catalyze investments.

These actions are part of a broader effort to build an inclusive, scalable model for clean freight transition, addressing systemic financing and operational barriers through bundled solutions, Bakker said.

WBCSD recently launched the Rice Action Alliance, a new business-led platform to accelerate the shift to low-emissions and climate-resilient rice production systems. As one of the world's largest rice producers and exporters, India is central to this initiative.

The Alliance is built around three core action areas -- harmonizing technical guidance across low-emissions rice standards relevant to business; promoting supply chain innovation; and building impactful public-private partnerships, Bakker explained.

WBCSD is mobilizing members in India to advance efforts in measuring and managing physical risk across value chains, he said.

These risks arise from the physical impacts of climate change and nature loss -- such as extreme weather events, water scarcity, and biodiversity decline -- which are already being felt globally and acutely in India.

He also shared the long-standing and constructive relationship with CII, particularly through their Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, which is the Council's Global Network partner in India. WBCSD has been involved in multiple capacities with CII over the last number of years, starting in 2018.

Bakker informed that the CII Summit 2025 will serve as a launch platform for WBCSD's CEO Handbook on Physical Risk, underscoring India's strategic importance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector

India's $80 bn coal-power generation ambition is running short of water

PremiumCPI

Revised CPI series may track more markets, ecom data in major cities

PremiumArvind Panagariya, Arvind

Louder chorus now for hike in states' share of central tax revenue

solar panel

Solar federation to govt: Extend transmission waiver charges by a year

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Massive J-K infra development stimulates rapid economic growth: L-G Sinha

Topics : Sustainable Development Sustainability Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon