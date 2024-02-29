Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India looks elsewhere for oil as latest US sanctions crimp Russia trade

India's refiners are keen to take more Russian oil, but there would need to be US approval for buying to ramp up again, the executives said, asking not to be identified because the information is priv

Crude oil

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rakesh Sharma and Sudhi Ranjan Sen
 
Tightening enforcement of US sanctions is denting India’s oil trade with Russia, forcing processors to consider other supplies, according to refinery executives familiar with the matter.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Russia is still the dominant supplier to India, but there are signs refiners are buying more from elsewhere. Overall imports from Saudi Arabia are 22% higher this month than January, with the biggest private refiner — Reliance Industries Ltd. — taking its highest volume since May 2020, according to Kpler.

India’s refiners are keen to take more Russian oil, but there would need to be US approval for buying to ramp up again, the executives said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

ChartRussian oil is now only $2-$4 a barrel cheaper than other supplies and double-digit discounts are unlikely to return due to competition for barrels from China, the executives said. The discount blew out to more than $30 after the war.

India’s imports of Russian oil surged after the war as refiners took advantage of cheaper barrels that other buyers shunned. At its peak last year, crude from the OPEC+ producer accounted for almost half of the nation’s purchases, but fresh US sanctions has recently stranded some cargoes.

Moscow is also seeking payment in yuan due to increased scrutiny by some banks over using dirhams to settle the trade in the past few months, said a refinery executive and a government official.

Also Read

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

'Edible oil imports down 16% to 1.30 mn tonnes on lower palm oil shipments'

India's oil imports from Russia threatened after US imposes new sanctions

EU's latest sanctions against Russia include Indian, Chinese companies

India's oil imports from Russia rebound in November on Diwali demand

WTO meeting: India, SA oppose China-led investment facilitation proposal

Govt sets wheat procurement target of 30-32 mn tonnes for 2024-25 season

India's economic growth probably slipped below 7% in Oct-Dec quarter

India consensus builder at WTO, certain nations breaking that: Piyush Goyal

Rich state, poor state: Tax devolution by per capita income or population

Topics : India Russia Crude Oil India oil imports US sanctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon