India's exports rise in early Nov despite global, tariff pressures: Goyal

India’s merchandise exports grew in the first three weeks of November as compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary government data, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.
The uptick comes despite global uncertainties, the tariff imposed by the United States (US) and an 11.8 per cent contraction in outbound shipments in October to $34.4 billion. “Given the challenging circumstances across the world, India continues to be a shining star. Until 21 November, seeing the quick estimates, we find that merchandise trade also is showing growth from the corresponding period last year,” Goyal told reporters after the conclusion of the Board of Trade (BoT) meeting.
What was the focus of the latest Board of Trade meeting?
BoT is an apex advisory body on trade policy. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Centre and states as well as the country’s major industry bodies to chart responses to the adverse impact of the 50 per cent tariff by the United States on India’s exports. The meeting of the BoT took place after a gap of more than a year.
The minister said the recently approved Rs 25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM) would incorporate targeted schemes to help landlocked states enhance their competitiveness in the export sector. Based on inputs from states, the ministry would work closely with relevant agencies to identify effective and timely solutions to emerging challenges. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand and Telangana are among the landlocked states.
That apart, the guidelines on the Interest Equalisation and Market Access Initiative schemes under the EPM will be rolled out by next week.
What is the status of India’s ongoing trade negotiations?
According to the minister, the BoT also expressed satisfaction with India’s ongoing trade negotiations and provided support for “fair, balanced and equitable agreements”. Currently, talks are on with the US, the European Union, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile. Negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union will start on Wednesday and talks with Canada and Israel will also start soon, the minister said.
What concerns did exporters raise during the discussions?
During the meeting, exporters urged the government that the coverage of the moratorium provided by the central bank should be expanded to more areas. They also suggested exploring the feasibility of providing legal services support through DGTR for MSME exporters, as well as reforms in special economic zones (SEZs).
During the meeting, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlighted the ministry’s commitment to expanding digital public infrastructure for trade, ensuring faster resolution of trade-related issues and improving inter-agency coordination to enhance export competitiveness.
The meeting saw participation from the commerce and finance ministries, export bodies and industry chambers. Representatives from nine states were also present, as the BoT provides a mechanism for Centre–state trade coordination.
What recommendations has GTRI made on export support and US tariffs?
A Delhi-based think tank, GTRI, said that the government must quickly roll out the specific schemes under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM). Old programmes such as the Market Access Initiative (MAI) and Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) have made no payouts this year, leaving exporters without support at a time of global stress.
GTRI also recommended that India must press Washington to withdraw the additional 25 per cent “Russian oil” tariff before committing to any US trade pact. President Trump has publicly confirmed that India has “very substantially” stopped buying oil from sanctioned Russian firms — the very basis on which the surcharge was imposed.
“With that condition now met, GTRI argues that obtaining a tariff rollback should be India’s immediate priority,” it said in a report on Tuesday.