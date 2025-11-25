Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Working on Jan Vishwas Bill-3 to decriminalise minor biz offences: Goyal

Working on Jan Vishwas Bill-3 to decriminalise minor biz offences: Goyal

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, which seeks to decriminalise certain minor offences to promote ease of living and business, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the ministry has started work on further decriminalisation of minor business offences through the third edition of Jan Vishwas bill.

He said that the ministry has already identified about 275-300 provisions, which can be decriminalised.

"Preparations for Jan Vishwas Bill-3 are underway," he said here while addressing a conference of domestic traders.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, which seeks to decriminalise certain minor offences to promote ease of living and business, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August and referred to a Select Committee.

The committee has been tasked to submit its report to the House by the first day of the next session of Parliament.

 

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India, Canada agree to resume FTA negotiations, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal calls on Israeli President Isaac Herzog; discusses economic ties

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Guidelines for export promotion mission to be released next week: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India, Israel may implement proposed FTA in two phases: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India eyes collaboration with Israeli startups to boost innovation: Goyal

In 2023, the first edition of the law was implemented, which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 Acts.

He suggested that the traders' community identify more provisions and suggest them to the ministry.

On the 'one nation, one licence' issue raised by traders, the minister asked them to submit a framework for that, and he would share it with states like Maharashtra, as it is a state subject.

On the implementation of labour codes, he said worker-friendly measures are there in these codes like a timely minimum wage for all and universal social security, including gig and platform workers.

He said that these codes will also help in promoting ease of doing business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds

ASK CLAF-I launches ₹500 cr equity platform to invest in branded homes

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

J&K has almost 1 billion tonnes of limestone reserves: GSI official

money, salary, income

Losing buzz: Liquor firms in Telangana buckle under unpaid state billspremium

Tata Capital, impairment, FY25 results, IPO, Tata Sons, NBFC, unsecured loans, NPA, Fitch, Crisil, loan book, DRHP, Tata group

NBFCs face funding pressure despite healthy outlook: Crisil Ratings

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court agrees to clear Sandesaras of bank fraud after part-payment

Topics : Piyush Goyal industry Commerce ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon