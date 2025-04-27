Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Netherlands discuss ways to strengthen trade, investments ties

India, Netherlands discuss ways to strengthen trade, investments ties

In 2024-25, India's exports to the Netherlands rose by 1.75 per cent to $22.76 billion as against $22.36 billion in 2023-24

India-Netherlands flag

India and European nation Netherlands have discussed ways to boost trade and investments ties. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

India and European nation Netherlands have discussed ways to boost trade and investments ties during the visit of Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal to Hague.

The visit assumes significance as India's exports to Netherlands are recording healthy growth despite global economic uncertainties. 

"Commerce Secretary Mr. Sunil Barthwal & Ambassador @ktuhinv met DG Foreign Economic Relations Mr. Michiel Sweers in The Hague to discuss strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties. Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration through the joint trade and investment committee (JTIC) and advancing strategic economic cooperation," the department of commerce said in a post on X.

 

In 2024-25, India's exports to the Netherlands rose by 1.75 per cent to USD 22.76 billion as against USD 22.36 billion in 2023-24. The imports during the period stood at over USD 5 billion.

During this visit, the commerce ministry's Joint Secretary Saket Kumar also met senior officials in Hague to discuss advancing cooperation in the startup and innovation ecosystem.

"The meeting focused on fostering greater collaboration in entrepreneurship, tech exchange, space cooperation and scaling startup partnerships between the two countries," it said.

Barthwal also visited Zagreb, Croatia and held a meeting with Zdenko Luci?, State-Secretary for Foreign Trade and Development at the Ministry of Foreign And European Affairs in Zagreb to further strengthen bilateral trade ties and explore investment opportunities.

In 2024-25 (April-January), India's exports to Croatia stood at $270 million, while imports were $69.49 million.

Topics : India-Netherlands ties Netherlands Trade talks

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

