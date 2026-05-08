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Home / Economy / News / India, Oman likely to discuss early FTA implementation on May 11

India, Oman likely to discuss early FTA implementation on May 11

The agreement will provide duty-free access to 98 per cent of India's exports, including textiles, agri, and leather goods in Oman

Oman, Oman flag

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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Early implementation of the free trade agreement (FTA), signed in December 2025 is likely to figure in the meeting of India and Oman on May 11 here, an official said.

The agreement will provide duty-free access to 98 per cent of India's exports, including textiles, agri, and leather goods in Oman. On the other hand, India will reduce tariffs on Omanese products such as dates, marbles and petrochemical items.

"Oman team is visiting here on May 11. India will try to push for early implementation of the FTA," the official said.

Oman is an important strategic partner of Indian in the Middle East region and is a key gateway for Indian goods and services to the wider Middle East and Africa.

 

Nearly 7 lakh Indian nationals reside in Oman. India receives about $2 billion remittances from Oman annually.

This is the second trade deal of India with a GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) member. India in May 2022 implemented a similar pact with the UAE and it is expected to soon start talks with Qatar. The other members of the council are Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oman FTA India trade policy

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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