Monday, January 12, 2026 | 08:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's 2025 rice exports surge to near record levels as curbs lifted

India's 2025 rice exports surge to near record levels as curbs lifted

An improved flow of rice from the world's largest exporter of the grain curbed shipments from rivals Thailand and Vietnam and drove prices in Asia to their lowest in nearly a decade

rice

As supplies improved with record production, India removed the last of the export curbs imposed in 2022 and 2023. (Photo/Unsplash)

Reuters Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's rice exports jumped 19.4 per cent last year to the second-highest on record after ‍New Delhi lifted all ​export curbs, making shipments more competitive, government and industry officials told Reuters on Saturday.

An improved flow of rice from the world's largest exporter of the grain curbed shipments from rivals Thailand and Vietnam and drove prices in Asia to their lowest in nearly a decade, ​easing costs for poor consumers in Africa and other regions.

"Indian shipments rebounded quickly after the government lifted export restrictions" in March, said a government official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

 

As supplies improved with record production, India removed the last of the export curbs imposed in 2022 and 2023.

Exports rose to 21.55 million metric tons from 18.05 million in 2024, near the 2022 record of 22.3 million tons, the official said.

Also Read

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh extends mandi fee exemption on rice exports for another year

Rice, Rice exports

India's 2025 rice exports jump 19.4% to near record as curbs lifted

rice

Budget 2026: Rice exporters seek tax relief, credit and freight support

export import trade

Export promotion: Mkt access schemes need to be backed by coherent strategypremium

Rice, Rice exports

India's domination of rice export fuels concern over depleting groundwater

Non-basmati rice shipments jumped 25 per cent to 15.15 million tons, while basmati exports increased 8 per cent to a record 6.4 million tons, ‌he said.

Non-basmati rice shipments rose sharply to ​Bangladesh, Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Djibouti, while Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Britain increased purchases of premium basmati ??rice during the year, said another government official.

India usually exports more ??rice ‍than the combined shipments of the world's next three largest exporters: Thailand, Vietnam and Pakistan.

"Indian rice is very competitive compared with ‍supplies ‌from other exporting ​countries, with lower prices helping India regain ‍lost market share," Nitin Gupta, senior vice president at Olam Agri India, ‍said ‍on the ‌sidelines of the India International Rice Summit.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Unlisted firms, Unlisted companies

Unlisted Indian companies' debt burden at 35-year low: CMIE datapremium

loans, debt

Budget 2026-27: Govt likely to amend law to speed up debt recoverypremium

India economy, labour market, gig workers

Statsguru: 'Gigification' of Indian economy and the future of workpremium

Oil

India's exports of petroleum products touched record high in 2025premium

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Govt to meet fiscal deficit target of 4.4% in FY26, may even better it: PwC

Topics : rice export India rice exports Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWPL Opening CeremonyIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price TodaySC on EPFOTCS Q3 PreviewDelhi World Book Fair 2026