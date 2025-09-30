Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's Apr-Aug fiscal deficit hits ₹5.98 tn, 38.1% of FY26 full-year goal

India's Apr-Aug fiscal deficit hits ₹5.98 tn, 38.1% of FY26 full-year goal

Net tax receipts stood at ₹8.1 trillion, down from ₹8.7 trillion in the same period last year, while non-tax revenue rose to ₹4.4 trillion from ₹3.3 trillion a year ago

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government's fiscal deficit stood at 38.1 per cent of the full-year target at the end of August, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday. 
In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, was ₹5.98 trillion in the April-August period of the FY2025-26.
 
Net tax receipts stood at ₹8.1 trillion, down from ₹8.7 trillion in the same period last year, while non-tax revenue rose to ₹4.4 trillion from ₹3.3 trillion a year ago. 
The data on monthly accounts showed that the total expenditure during the period was at ₹18.8 trillion. In the year-ago period, it was at ₹16.5 trillion.
 
 

More From This Section

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

DGFT extends RoDTEP scheme till March 2026 amid steep US tariffs

Suman Bery, Suman, Bery

GDP gap between high- and low-income states worrisome: Suman Bery

GDP growth

ADB cuts India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on steep US tariffs

employment, employment in India, job

India must grow twice as fast to avoid jobs trap, warns Morgan Stanley

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India-EFTA trade pact to take effect on Oct 1 with $100 bn investment plan

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Fiscal Policy Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon