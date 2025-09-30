India's Apr-Aug fiscal deficit hits ₹5.98 tn, 38.1% of FY26 full-year goal

The central government's fiscal deficit stood at 38.1 per cent of the full-year target at the end of August, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday.
In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, was ₹5.98 trillion in the April-August period of the FY2025-26.
Net tax receipts stood at ₹8.1 trillion, down from ₹8.7 trillion in the same period last year, while non-tax revenue rose to ₹4.4 trillion from ₹3.3 trillion a year ago.
The data on monthly accounts showed that the total expenditure during the period was at ₹18.8 trillion. In the year-ago period, it was at ₹16.5 trillion.