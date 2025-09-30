Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India must grow twice as fast to avoid jobs trap, warns Morgan Stanley

India must grow twice as fast to avoid jobs trap, warns Morgan Stanley

The South Asian nation's labour market is facing a dual challenge of unemployment and underemployment, Morgan Stanley economists led by Chetan Ahya wrote in a note

employment, employment in India, job

An invigilator, seated center, collects papers at an employment exam for a motorcycle manufacturer in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anup Roy
 
India’s economy needs to expand at an extraordinary 12.2 per cent pace each year to solve its underemployment crisis, Morgan Stanley economists warned, underscoring the risk that millions of young Indians may remain locked out of productive work, fueling social strains at home.
 
The South Asian nation’s labour market is facing a dual challenge of unemployment and underemployment, Morgan Stanley economists led by Chetan Ahya wrote in a note on Monday. The youth jobless rate stands at 17.6 per cent, the highest in the region, while a surge of workers into agriculture had pushed farm employment to a 17-year high, according to their note. 
 
 
Without stronger industrial and export growth, accelerated infrastructure roll out, and sweeping reforms to upgrade skills and improve the business climate, India risks falling into a jobs trap, the Wall Street firm warned. That would not only slow its ambition of becoming the world’s next growth engine, but also intensify outward migration pressures even as H-1B visas are becoming costlier. 

Also Read

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

India's jobless rate at 4-month low of 5.1% in August, shows PLFS data

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

India's jobless rate at 2% as per WEF, lowest among G20 nations: Mandaviya

Congress, Congress flag

Congress says MGNREGA underfunded for 11 years, demands ₹400 daily wage

jobs, employement

Diageo India partners with THSC to train 300 youth for different roles

workforce, employment, skilled labour

Workers in unincorporated sector dip to 128.5 mn in Q1 FY26: Govt survey

 
Underemployment refers to those jobs that don’t fully utilise the skills, education, or available work hours of a person. Unlike joblessness, underemployment is difficult to measure, especially when the definition of employment is loose. India counts anyone working at least one hour in the past week as employed, including unpaid family labour, leading to significant underemployment where most of the jobs are informal. 
   
The government’s own estimate of a 6.3 per cent-6.8 per cent growth rate is still far lower than what is needed to address the unemployment issue in the country. The outlook has been complicated by a 50 per cent US tariff on Indian goods and a sharp increase in US work-visa fees under Donald Trump.
 
India’s economy grew 7.8 per cent in the June quarter, out pacing expectations, but that pace still falls far short of what’s needed to absorb the 84 million people set to join the workforce over the next decade, according to the note. The report also pointed to poverty levels as a lingering drag on household consumption in the country.  
About 603 million Indians still live below the lower middle-income threshold of $3.65 a day, based on the World Bank’s 2022 benchmark. With the global lender recently raising that bar to $4.20, the number of Indians counted as vulnerable is set to climb further.  ALSO READ: Can the employment-linked incentive scheme address India's jobs challenge?
 
Adding to the challenge, rapid advances in artificial intelligence and automation risk reducing the scope for traditional service-sector employment, long a source of opportunity for India’s educated youth. Unless the country ramps up investment in advanced manufacturing, technology, and skill-building, Morgan Stanley warned, the labour market could fall even further behind the needs of its youthful workforce.   
 

More From This Section

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India-EFTA trade pact to take effect on Oct 1 with $100 bn investment plan

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

October MPC meeting: When and where to watch the rate decision live

GDP, India GDP

Indian economy to grow at 6.5% in FY26, US tariffs to weigh on exports: ADB

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI rate cut back in play as inflation eases after tariffs: Policy guide

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits fresh closing low of 88.76 on outflows, US dollar demand

Topics : Employment in India Employment Morgan Stanley Indian jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdvance Agrolife IPOJinkushal Industries IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon